Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol | Sourced

Pune: Former MLA and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar has again made headlines for making statements against people within the same coalition, as he has targeted Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After a 'status quo' decision by the Charity Commissioner on the Jain Boarding House Land deal, accusing Mohol of fraud, Dhangekar made shocking claims on Monday.

The hearing on the Shivajinagar's Jain Boarding House land matter took place on Monday at the Charity Commissioner's office in Mumbai. Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti ordered a 'status quo', meaning the situation should be kept 'as it is'. However, Shiv Sena leader and former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, who is fighting against this alleged land sale scam, has again raised doubts. Dhangekar said, "What authority does this Charity Commissioner have to issue a status quo? He himself is essentially an accused in this scam."

Ravindra Dhangekar questioned the Charity Commissioner's right to grant a status quo. He argued that the transaction was fundamentally done in collusion with the Charity Commissioner and that a criminal case should be filed against him in this regard as well. Ravindra Dhangekar also demanded that a case be filed against MP Murlidhar Mohol and all his associates involved.

'Examine Charity Commissioner's Brain'

Former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar said, "The brain of the person sitting on the Charity Commissioner's chair, Amogh Kaloti, should be examined. Doesn't he understand anything? Who originally made the decision? He did. Now he has sent it to the lower office. This is all an attempt to fool the public."

"This foolish person is sitting on the Charity Commissioner's chair. This Commissioner is fundamentally incompetent, and he is the one talking about a status quo. The transaction was actually done in collusion with him when it occurred. He himself is an accomplice of the accused in this transaction. Therefore, a case should be filed against him first. This transaction was carried out with his collusion," declared Dhangekar.

'People are Being Fooled'

Dhangekar further said, "Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol is also the main accused in this case. Along with him, the bank manager and director involved in this transaction are also accused. This transaction is wrong. Now, there is talk of an inquiry and sending the file from here to there."

"Fundamentally, will this Charity Commissioner declare the person who carried out the transaction as incompetent? Will he rule against his own boss? This is all a way to make a fool of the public. Only a contradiction is being created," Dhangekar added.

This is not the first time Dhangekar has made statements against Shiv Sena's coalition partners in Pune. He alleged criminal activities done by Maharashtra Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, who is also a part of the BJP. He has targeted Patil and Mohol many times. Even BJP had replied, going personal against Dhangekar. However, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde managed to calm down the situation then.

‘Dhangekar Is a Person Rejected By People’: Mohol

Mohol and Dhangekar locked horns in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, where Mohol won. In the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the then incumbent Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar was defeated by the BJP's Hemant Rasane.

On Sunday, Mohol took a press conference, giving clarification regarding the Jain Boarding House land deal. He denied the charges and said the accusations were politically motivated. When asked about Dhangekar, Mohol didn't take his name but said, "A leader from Pune has made these accusations along with Raju Shetti. What should I speak about him? He is the person rejected by people. I don't want to say anything more regarding him."