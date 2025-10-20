Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Millets Now Wins FAO Startup Innovation Award 2025 At World Food Forum | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Agrozee Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise incubated at MAGIC (Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council), has achieved a remarkable global feat, as its social initiative, ‘Millets Now’, was conferred the Startup Innovation Award 2025 by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) at the World Food Forum 2025 held in Rome, Italy, on October 15, 2025.

Selected from over 1,500 startups across 102 countries, Millets Now stood out for its innovative efforts in nutritional enhancement, revival of traditional grains, and sustainable food system development, earning global recognition for its impactful work.

The enterprise focuses on developing nutritious, affordable, and climate-resilient millet-based food products using India’s traditional grains such as ragi, barnyard millet, jowar, and bajra. Additionally, it empowers rural women entrepreneurs by providing training and integrating them into the agricultural value chain.

Mahesh Londhe, co-founder of Millets Now, shared his thoughts on the achievement, saying, “This award is a recognition of our team’s relentless dedication and the hard work of the rural communities we collaborate with. It inspires us to continue innovating and delivering sustainable nutritional solutions to all. This global honour not only celebrates our mission but also pays tribute to the farmers preserving the legacy of millets through their tireless efforts.”

Millets Now has been working under MAGIC’s incubation and mentorship for the past two years, receiving consistent guidance, industry linkages, and technical advisory support, which has accelerated its growth and scalability.

The FAO Startup Innovation Award recognises young entrepreneurs worldwide who leverage technology and innovation to build sustainable and resilient food systems. For Millets Now, this recognition marks a significant milestone in its journey toward creating a healthier, equitable, and sustainable food ecosystem.