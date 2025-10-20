 LCB Cracks Six Cases, Arrests Four In Nighttime Burglaries & Chain Snatching Maharashtra's Beed
Acting on intelligence and technical analysis, the LCB solved two nighttime housebreaking cases registered at Majalgaon City Police Station. The incidents involved burglaries at a locked house in Pitaji Nagari and a tin shed in Tuljabhavani Nagar

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Beed: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Beed has achieved a significant breakthrough, successfully resolving six recent criminal cases involving nighttime burglaries, multiple thefts, and a chain snatching incident across the district. The operation, launched under the direction of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, led to the arrest of four individuals and the recovery of stolen cash, a mobile phone, and a gold chain.

Acting on intelligence and technical analysis, the LCB solved two nighttime housebreaking cases registered at Majalgaon City Police Station. The incidents involved burglaries at a locked house in Pitaji Nagari and a tin shed in Tuljabhavani Nagar.

The accused were identified as Ayan Aslam Shaikh (resident of Azizpura, Beed) and Amir alias Langada Lala Jahangirkhan Pathan (resident of Dhage Colony, Beed). Shaikh was apprehended near Mane Complex in Beed, with Rs. 7,000 recovered from the stolen valuables. Pathan is currently lodged in Beed prison. Shaikh has been handed over to Majalgaon City Police for further investigation.

In another swift action, the LCB solved a chain-snatching case reported at the Gevrai Bus Stand. On October 14, an unknown person snatched a woman’s gold locket as she was boarding a bus. Using technical leads, the LCB arrested Manoj, alias Sharadya Mahadev Bahirwal (19, resident of Mauli Nagar, Beed), near the Beed bus stand while he was allegedly planning another crime. The stolen gold chain was recovered, and Bahirwal has been transferred to Gevrai Police Station for legal proceedings.

The LCB also apprehended Nitin Ashok Jadhav (30, resident of Gandhi Nagar, Beed) near the Zilla Parishad office for a theft during a public meeting. Upon questioning, Jadhav confessed to two additional thefts involving pickpocketing cash at the Beed and Majalgaon bus stands. With his confession, three cases registered at Beed City, Shivajinagar, and Majalgaon City Police Stations have been solved, and the stolen mobile and cash were recovered.

The operation was successfully conducted by the LCB team under the guidance of SP Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Sachin Pandkar, and LCB Police Inspector Shri Shivaji Bantewad. Officers involved in the arrests included Sub-Inspectors Shriram Khatavkar, Mahesh Vighne, Rahul Shinde, Vikas Rathod, Ankush Warpe, Mahesh Jogdand, Raju Pathan, Younus Shaikh, Govind Rakh, Baban Salgar, Bappasaheb Ghodke, Manoj Parjane, Ashfaq Syed, Akshay Naiknaware, Vicky Survase, Ganesh Matade, Nitin Wadmare, and Sunil Rathod.

