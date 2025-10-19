173 Diwali Fires In 2 Years: PCMC Fire Dept On Full Alert, Cancels Staff Leave |

Amid Diwali, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) fire department has started all-out preparations to deal with the emergency situation. To prevent fire incidents caused by firecrackers, the department has decided to cancel the vacations of all officers and employees between October 20 and 25, informed Rishikant Chipade, Deputy Fire Officer.

In the backdrop of the city’s rapidly growing population and high-rise buildings, the responsibility of the fire department has increased. Currently, 10 fire stations are functioning in the city, and the necessary equipment has been made available at each station. However, since the available manpower is limited, the officers have been ordered to remain on duty continuously by cancelling their vacations.

Chipade said that during Diwali, a large number of firecrackers are burst in the city. Sometimes fires start due to negligence. Therefore, citizens should also be careful while using crackers. According to the fire department data, 173 fire incidents have been reported during Diwali in the last two years. In 2023, 74 and 99 incidents in 2024 caused losses worth lakhs of rupees. Most of the incidents were caused by sparks from crackers. The most important thing is to celebrate Diwali, but never compromise on safety.

Precautions to be taken while bursting crackers during Diwali

1. Choose a safe place

Firecrackers should always be burst in an open space. Stay away from houses, gas cylinders, vehicles, electric poles and trees. Do not burst crackers in crowded places or in the middle of the road.

2. Take care of clothes

Always wear cotton clothes. Avoid nylon or synthetic clothes, as they can catch fire quickly. It is safer to wear gloves and shoes.

3. Keep an eye on children

Children should be supervised by adults while bursting firecrackers. Do not give them flower bombs, twine bombs. Do not let children handle rockets, rods or flying firecrackers.

4. Be prepared for emergencies

Keep a bucket of water, a wet cloth or a sand bucket nearby. In case of fire, pour water on clothes or wrap the person in a wet sheet. Immediately contact the fire department on 101 or 108 for an ambulance.

5. Care for the environment and animals

Avoid fireworks that make a lot of noise or produce smoke. The noise and smoke of fireworks have a bad effect on animals, birds and elderly citizens. If possible, use eco-friendly green fireworks.

“If a fire breaks out at a place, do not waste time trying to extinguish it yourself. Sometimes a fire can become violent in a short time. Whether the fire is small or big, contact the fire department immediately,” said Chipade.

In case of emergency, contact the fire station

Pimpri (Main) Fire Station - 8484081101 and 101

Bhosari Fire Station - 7030908992

Pradhan Mantri Fire Station - 7030908993

Chikhali Fire Station - 030908995

Thergaon Fire Station - 8956039245

Rahatani Fire Station - 7030908994

Moshi Fire Station - 8600694101

Talvade Fire Station - 7030908996

Chowisawadi Fire Station - 8484803101

Nehru Nagar Fire Station - 8484051101