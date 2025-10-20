Pune: Debris, Encroachments Choke Hingne Khurd-Dandekar Bridge Canal Road; Commuters Face Daily Traffic Woes | Sourced

The morning commute has turned into a nightmare for residents commuting along the canal road stretch from Hingne Khurd to Dandekar Bridge in Pune, where piles of construction debris and soil have blocked sections of the road. The road remains partially obstructed, causing severe inconvenience to citizens. They also claim that there's no construction work going on in that area, despite the debris being kept there.

With frequent traffic jams on Sinhagad Road, many commuters had shifted to this canal-side route as an alternative. However, the situation here is no better - dumpers are parked on the narrow road, leading to traffic congestion and also raising safety concerns.

The construction work along the canal road has also resulted in debris and soil spilling onto the road, creating hazardous conditions, especially for two-wheeler riders. Locals report several minor accidents due to the uneven surface and slippery mud. Despite repeated complaints to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) helpline, no action has been taken so far.

“The debris and mud lying on the road is a daily problem. It’s dangerous for school children and senior citizens. The administration must immediately clear the road,” said Santosh Kadam, a local resident.

Meanwhile, there's confusion over which department holds responsibility for the area.

Mohan Bhadane, Sub-Divisional Officer, Mutha Canal, said that the stretch falls under PMC jurisdiction, not the Irrigation Department. However, Mangaldas Mane, Senior Health Inspector from the PMC’s Sinhagad Road Regional Office, said that the Irrigation Department is responsible for action in this area.

Amid this confusion, the road remains as it is - filled with debris - and encroachments are also increasing along the canal zone. The residents claim that some of the open spaces have been converted into temporary sheds and storage areas, further narrowing the road.

The residents have urged the authorities to immediately clean the road, remove encroachments, and fine the responsible builders, as delays could lead to more accidents and worsen the traffic chaos.