Pune: Charity Commissioner Orders Status Quo In Jain Boarding House Land Dispute; Relief For MP Mohol?

Pune: In a major development in the ongoing Seth Hiracahand Nemchand Digambar Jain Boarding House property dispute, Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti has issued a status quo order, putting a temporary halt on all transactions, construction, and transfers related to the trust’s property. The order came after an urgent hearing on a petition opposing the proposed sale and redevelopment of the boarding premises, which was taken in Mumbai on Monday.

The petitioners, represented by Adv. Yogesh Pande, strongly opposed the redevelopment proposal, arguing that it violated the original charitable objectives of the trust.

“H.N.D. Jain Boarding was established to provide accommodation and educational facilities for students,” Adv. Pande submitted before the Commissioner. “The proposed redevelopment or sale goes against the founding purpose of the trust and breaches charity laws. Moreover, important information was withheld while seeking permission from the Charity Commissioner’s office. It is therefore essential to maintain the current state of affairs and protect students’ interests,” added Pande.

After considering the submissions, the Charity Commissioner issued the following directives:

- No sale, transaction, construction, or transfer of the trust property shall take place until further orders.

- The status quo of the property must be maintained as it currently exists.

- Considering the charitable nature of the institution, the property should be preserved with due care.

A detailed inquiry must be conducted regarding the temple situated on the premises, with a report to include:

- Whether a temple exists on the property

- Which deity it is dedicated to

- Who manages and maintains it

- The exact area of land occupied by the temple, and whether the proposed redevelopment could cause any harm or damage to it.

The Charity Commissioner has directed that a comprehensive report on these aspects be submitted to his office at the earliest.

Reacting to the order, Laxmikant Khabiya said, “This marks the first legal victory in our ongoing struggle. Our movement to protect religion and student welfare has reached a crucial stage.”

Youth Congress media cell head Akshay Jain, Pune, said, “By ordering an inquiry into the temple and the charitable purpose of the trust, the Commissioner has ensured that the truth will come to light. This is not merely a property issue; it is about protecting education, faith, and values.”