Pune: Man Dies After Falling From Tree While Hanging Akashkandil For Diwali In Vadgaonsheri | Representational Image

Pune: The enthusiasm for Diwali decorations has unfortunately turned into a tragic incident in Pune's Vadgaonsheri area. A man died after falling from a tree while hanging an 'Akashkandil' (decorative sky lantern) on the occasion of Diwali in the Vadgaonsheri area. The incident, which happened on Sunday night, has caused deep sorrow in the locality, and an atmosphere of grief can be seen everywhere.

The deceased man has been identified as Santosh Kusal (age 45, Ganesh Nagar). He had been associated with the 'Rashtratej Tarun Mandal' (youth organisation) for many years. He always took the lead in social and cultural activities. This year too, he had taken major responsibility for all the work, from Diwali decorations to the construction of the fort (a common Diwali tradition).

A police official said, "Late on Sunday night, Santosh climbed a tree to hang the Akashkandil on the street on behalf of the organisation. However, while decorating, he lost his balance and fell from the tree. His colleagues immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he passed away during treatment in the early hours of the morning."

The death of Santosh has brought immense sorrow to his family and friends. He was married and is survived by his wife and two children.