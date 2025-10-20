Pune’s LGBTQ+ Community Celebrates Diwali With Joy, Togetherness At Nirali Diwali |

While families across Pune lit diyas in their homes this Diwali, around 70 members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies found their own light in each other. On Sunday, Yutak Trust hosted Nirali Diwali, a vibrant celebration that transformed what could have been a lonely festival into an evening of warmth, acceptance, and joy.

The event marked the third consecutive year that Yutak has created this safe space, but this year’s gathering was its largest yet. What began as intimate celebrations with around 20 people has grown into a community event that drew nearly 70 participants, reflecting the growing need for such inclusive spaces.

“The support, love, and the event’s purpose have resonated well. These numbers tell us that there are many in our community seeking connection and a sense of safety and a homely feeling during festivals,” said Anil Ukarande, founder of Yutak LGBTQ Trust.

The celebration followed traditional Diwali customs with an inclusive spirit. Participants collaborated on rangoli designs, lit diyas together, and decorated the venue, fostering interaction and breaking the ice among newcomers and regulars alike. The festivities continued with personal introductions, music and dance performances, and ended with all enjoying Diwali faral (snacks).

For Ukarande, the purpose runs deeper than celebration. “The whole intent of organising such events is to create a space for those whose doors to their homes are closed or are unable to visit them due to work or other reasons,” he explained, acknowledging the painful reality many LGBTQ+ individuals face during family-centric festivals.

Umesh (name changed), one of the first-time participants, said, “Without Yutak’s initiative, I had no option but to spend Diwali within my small room, away from family and all alone. Such events boost our morale and give a sense of belonging.”

“They help us make new friends, and it feels good to become a part of Yutak’s community. And attending Nirali Diwali has been one of my life’s most enjoyable and memorable experiences,” he added.