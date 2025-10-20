‘Empty Roads Don’t Mean Licence To Speed’: Pune Traffic Police Issue Festive Advisory For Diwali | Representational Image I File Photo

Pune: Pune city is facing unusual calm on its streets as the majority of its migrant population has left for their hometown due to Diwali holidays. With roads emptier than ever, the Traffic Branch of the Pune City Police Commissionerate announced on Monday that residents should not overspeed looking at empty roads. "Emptier roads don't mean a licence to speed," said the police.

Issuing a special advisory on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, "Empty roads do not mean safe roads."

The advisory notes that the vehicle movement in the city has reduced significantly. However, if residents don't follow the traffic norms, the risk of accidents persists. DCP Jadhav has urged Punekars to follow basic traffic rules at all costs.

Residents have been asked to keep the speed of their vehicles within limits, no matter the congestion on roads. Traffic Police urge citizens not to jump traffic signals, not to use phones while driving, and always to wear seatbelts while driving cars and helmets while driving bikes. There is a strict ban on drunk driving, the advisory reminds the citizens again.

Pune Police said that the safety of citizens is in their own hands. "The real joy lies in safety, not in speed," said the police. As usual, traffic police personnel are on the spot to monitor key junctions in the rush areas. They will also enforce and make sure traffic discipline is followed.