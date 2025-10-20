Pune: Ajit Pawar & Eknath Shinde's MLAs Will Soon Join BJP, Claims NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) held a one-day hunger strike demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers on Monday in Dehu Gaon. Taking an aggressive stance, Rohit Pawar stated that their struggle for loan waiver will continue. He expressed his view that they will force the current Maharashtra State Government to kneel down. MLA Rohit Pawar was speaking to reporters in Dehu Gaon.

Regarding the upcoming Local Bodies Elections, Rohit Pawar said it appears that all three parties in the Mahayuti have adopted a 'let's go alone' (ekla chalo) stance. Rohit Pawar stated that both the Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar factions have sensed this. He claimed that the BJP has instructed both of them to contest separately, and these orders have come to the BJP from Delhi. Rohit Pawar further predicted that this is the BJP's preparation for 2029, and MLAs from both factions will eventually join the BJP.

He continued, saying, "Pune's identity was once its cultural capital. Now, it has become number one in Maharashtra in crime and corruption. This government is nurturing only a select few." Rohit Pawar made this allegation.

Rohit Pawar also condemned the statement made by Bachchu Kadu. He said, "Bachchu Kadu is an aggressive leader, but we must adhere to the Constitution. He should not use language like "hitting" or "chopping up MLAs". Rohit Pawar stated this firmly regarding Bachchu Kadu.

He further mentioned that the name of Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol is being discussed in connection with the Jain Boarding House Case in Pune. Rohit Pawar added that relatives of important ministers in Maharashtra also have a partnership in this matter.