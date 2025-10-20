‘Purify Your Thoughts’: Opposition Hits Back At BJP MP Over Shaniwarwada Namaz Protest |

After a video showing six to seven Muslim women offering namaz inside Pune’s Shaniwarwada went viral on social media, BJP MP Medha Kulkarni organised a protest march along with Hindu organisations like Patit Pavan Sanghatana and others, where she iterated Shiv Vandana and cleaned the spot in Shaniwarwada with ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine).

Defending her actions, she stated that Shaniwarwada is an ASI-protected historical monument and a symbol of Hindavi Swaraj established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and namaz cannot be allowed at the site. However, Kulkarni’s act has drawn criticism from several political leaders and social activists.

Opposition Hits Back

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare said, “The history of Shaniwarwada is well known to the BJP. It is probably impossible to count how many times namaz might have been offered at the Shaniwarwada, where Mastani Baisaheb once lived.”

“However, for Medha Kulkarni, engaging in such recklessness every time to gain a foothold in Pune’s politics and among the Pune BJP circle, where she otherwise has no standing, and making noise to secure media coverage, is both her political necessity and helplessness,” Andhare added.

Prashant Jagtap, President, NCP(SP) Pune, said, “Countless Muslim soldiers and sardars in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army gave their lives for Swarajya. Peshwas, who were initially clerks in Chhatrapati’s court and later became rulers of Swarajya, and during their rule, numerous Muslim soldiers served, and it was on the strength of their valour that grand feasts for thousands were held at Shaniwar Wada.

आदरणीय सौ. मेधाताई कुलकर्णी,



आपल्या देशातील एका सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी आपल्या देशातील काही नागरिकांनी शांततापूर्ण प्रार्थना केल्याने आपण करत असलेला थयथयाट महाराष्ट्र बघतोय. त्यानंतर आपण केलेली शुद्धीकरणाची सर्कस तर निव्वळ हास्यस्पद आहे.



खुद्द छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या सैन्यात… — Prashant Sudamrao Jagtap (@JagtapSpeaks) October 20, 2025

“Later, Bajirao Peshwa granted the status of wife to Mastani, a Muslim woman, and Mastani Mahal was built in the courtyard of Shaniwar Wada. In 1734, Bajirao Peshwa constructed a separate residence for Mastani Bai, in the very same Kothrud where you (Kulkarni) currently reside. Now, exactly what purification are you planning to do?? Instead of the circus of purification performed at Shaniwarwada, which is nothing short of ridiculous, Kulkarni must purify their own thoughts,” Jagtap added.

Charges Of Polarisation

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “It was the Peshwa sardars themselves who removed the Chhatrapati’s flag and hoisted the Union Jack. If those women invoke the name of the Almighty at such a place, it starts hurting your stomachs. Has anyone stopped you from sitting there and meditating?”

Sawant added, “The Shaniwar Wada hosts Peshwa-era dargahs. The Peshwas had no issue with it. So much has happened in that Shaniwar Wada that, by your logic, BJP folks, the entire Shaniwarwada should actually be washed with cow urine. That way, the public will also realise just how regressive your mindset is.”

Moreover, condemning the incident, Anwar Hussain Shaikh, president of Miss Farha Charitable Foundation, said, “The alleged attempt by BJP leader Medha Kulkarni to hoist a flag at a Dargah (shrine) in the vicinity after this incident is an extremely irresponsible act and akin to adding fuel to the fire. Even before this, her specific stance reflects a pattern of creating social polarisation, affecting the city’s social fabric.”

Shaikh also emphasised that the existing restriction for women’s entry into the majority of masjids must have prompted them to offer namaz at Shaniwarwada. “Around 20 masjids in Pune have allowed women to offer namaz prayers. Such a welcome move must be followed by others as well,” he added.