 NIA Files Chargesheet Naming Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Front In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Claimed 26 Lives
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNIA Files Chargesheet Naming Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Front In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Claimed 26 Lives

NIA Files Chargesheet Naming Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Front In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Claimed 26 Lives

The NIA filed a detailed chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, holding Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) responsible for the deadly attack that killed 26. The 1,597-page chargesheet names key Pakistani handlers and terrorists, highlighting Pakistan’s direct role and charging them under anti-terror laws including waging war against India.

M Saleem PanditUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
NIA Files Chargesheet Naming Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Front In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Claimed 26 Lives | File Pic (Representative Image)

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a detailed chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, naming Pakistan’s banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), and holding them responsible for planning and executing the deadly attack that killed 25 tourists and one local civilian.

Details

In a statement, the NIA said the 1,597-page chargesheet lays out Pakistan’s direct role in the conspiracy behind the attack, details the roles of the accused, and presents supporting evidence. The agency has charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating and carrying out the Pahalgam attack, which involved religion-based targeted killings by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The chargesheet names Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt as an accused.

Read Also
Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following...
article-image

It has been filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu. The NIA has also named three Pakistani terrorists who were killed by Indian security forces during Operation Mahadev at Dachigam in Srinagar in July 2025, weeks after the attack. The three have been identified as Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani. The LeT/TRF and the four terrorists named in the chargesheet have been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Sensex Slides 363.92 Points To 84,849.44 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 106.65 To 25,920.65
Sensex Slides 363.92 Points To 84,849.44 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 106.65 To 25,920.65
'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's Kashmir Narrative, Highlights Imran Khan's Imprisonment
'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's Kashmir Narrative, Highlights Imran Khan's Imprisonment"
India’s Exports Surge 19.37% In November To Six-Month High, Trade Deficit Narrows
India’s Exports Surge 19.37% In November To Six-Month High, Trade Deficit Narrows

NIA has invoked provisions related to waging war against India. The chargesheet also includes Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad, who were arrested by the NIA on June 22, 2025, for harbouring terrorists. During interrogation, the two disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed LeT outfit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Deported From Bangkok, To Be Produced Before Patiala House Court...

Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Deported From Bangkok, To Be Produced Before Patiala House Court...

NIA Files Chargesheet Naming Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Front In Pahalgam Terror Attack That...

NIA Files Chargesheet Naming Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Front In Pahalgam Terror Attack That...

Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following...

Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following...

Delhi: Viral Video Shows Traffic Cop Punching, Repeatedly Slapping Car Driver In Paharganj; Netizens...

Delhi: Viral Video Shows Traffic Cop Punching, Repeatedly Slapping Car Driver In Paharganj; Netizens...

PM Modi, Amit Shah & Other Top Leaders Pay Tribute To Brave Soldiers On Vijay Diwas 2025, Honouring...

PM Modi, Amit Shah & Other Top Leaders Pay Tribute To Brave Soldiers On Vijay Diwas 2025, Honouring...