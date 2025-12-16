Delhi: Viral Video Shows Traffic Cop Punching, Repeatedly Slapping Car Driver In Paharganj; Netizens Call It 'Abuse Of Power'

The Delhi traffic cop brutally assaulting the car driver | X/ @rameshofficial0

A viral video showing a Delhi Traffic Police officer repeatedly slapping a young man inside his car in the Paharganj area has triggered widespread public outrage, with netizens accusing the police of brutality and abuse of power.

What the video shows

In the video, filmed from outside a white car’s driver-side window, a traffic policeman in uniform is seen leaning into the vehicle and repeatedly striking the seated driver on his face and upper body. The officer’s arm moves aggressively several times as he slaps and grabs the driver, who remains seated and appears largely passive or defensive during the incident.

The assault continues for several seconds before the officer notices that he is being recorded, he then backs off. The assaulted man can also be heard crying and wheezing in pain

Video goes viral on social media

The video, captioned “Delhi Police ki Gundagardi Paharganj New Delhi Railway Station,” has been widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), garnering thousands of views and reposts within hours.

As of now, it remains unclear what led to the altercation between the traffic policeman and the car driver.

No official action taken

So far, there have been no official reports of any action taken against the traffic policeman involved. There is no confirmation of a suspension, departmental inquiry, registration of an FIR, or any other disciplinary measure. Delhi Police has also not issued a public statement on the incident.

Netizens condemn police conduct

Several social media users criticised the traffic policeman, accusing him of misusing his authority against a helpless individual.

One user commented, “This is the real face of the very honest police of India.”

Another wrote, “Imagine this is the city where the Prime Minister lives. This is how Delhi traffic police treats the common man.”

A user questioned the legality of the action, stating, “Who gave them the right to beat the public? Even police cannot assault people. For a minor violation, a challan should be issued.”