Haryana News: 3 MDU Rohtak Employees Booked For Forcing Women Sanitation Workers To Photograph Sanitary Pads As Proof Of Menstruation

Haryana's MDU Rohtak staff booked after women sanitation workers alleged they were forced to photograph sanitary pads to prove menstruation

Chandigarh: The Rohtak police on Thursday booked three employees of Haryana’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, for allegedly asking three women sanitation workers to photograph their sanitary pads to prove they were menstruating.

Incident Occurred Ahead of Governor’s Visit

The incident took place on October 26, a few hours before Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh’s visit to MDU. The women in their complaint to the varsity authorities alleged that the supervisors harassed them and forced them to work faster despite their health condition and when informed about their periods, asked them to show photographs that they were menstruating.

Conflicting Reports Emerge About the Sequence of Events

However, according to some other reports, they were asked for the reason behind the delay for coming late on the duty and when they said that they were menstruating, they were asked to show proof that they were menstruating.

Complaint Filed; Two Supervisors Suspended

They first complained to the varsity authorities and then filed their complaint with police on October 28 against the accused who included an assistant registrar, Shyam Sundar and two sanitation supervisors Vinod Hooda and Vitender Kumar. The last two-named were suspended by varsity authorities a day earlier after workers' complaint.

The varsity authorities said that while the two sanitation supervisors had been placed under suspension, an inquiry had been initiated and police informed about the incident.

Case Registered Under BNS; Women’s Commission Seeks Report

The police said that the trio accused were booked under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 79 (intent to insult the modesty of a woman), 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

Meanwhile, the Haryana state commission for women also took a suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked the MDU authorities and district police for a detailed report in the context.