 Haryana Shocker: Female Staff Of Maharshi Dayanand University Forced By Male Supervisors To Remove Clothes To Prove 'Mensuration'
Four sanitation workers working at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) were allegedly forced by male supervisors to remove their clothes to prove that they were menstruating.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
Haryana Shocker: Female Staff Of Maharshi Dayanand University Forced By Male Supervisors To Remove Clothes To Prove 'Mensuration' (Representational Image) | Grok

Rohtak: A shocking incident surfaced from Haryana's Rohtak, where four sanitation workers working at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) were allegedly forced by male supervisors to remove their clothes to prove that they were menstruating. The incident took place during Haryana Governor Asim Kumar Ghosh's visit to the university campus on October 26.

The two supervisors have been identified as Vinod Kumar and Vitender Kumar. When Vinod and Vitender questioned the four employees about reaching work late, the women told them they were going through “women’s illness (menstruation)," reported News18.

However, the two men refused to accept their explanation and asked them to give them proof. The victims said that the two men instructed one of the women to remove her clothes, reported the media house. The supervisors then reportedly ordered another female worker to check if they were wearing sanitary pads.

According to the News18 reports, the men allegedly took photographs of sanitary pads. After the incident, the woman workers started shouting at the supervisors. Other workers also gathered at the spot and demanded strict action against the two men. Registrar Dr Krishnakant Gupta and Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajveer also had a word with the four workers.

Both supervisors were suspended by the university administration. The police were also called. The accused were questioned regarding the incident. The Haryana Women’s Commission took suo moto cognizance of the incident and wrote to Rohtak's Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking a detailed report regarding the matter.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

