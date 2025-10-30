Indian Navy Airlifts Injured Iranian Fisherman In Swift MEDEVAC Operation |

Mumbai: In a display of rapid response and maritime commitment, an Indian Navy Sea King helicopter successfully executed the medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) of an Iranian national who had suffered severe burn injuries.

The operation commenced at dawn on October 30, 2025, when the Sea King was launched from INS Shikra in Mumbai. The patient, an Iranian fisherman, had been injured by an explosion onboard an Iranian dhow. The initial recovery was made two days earlier, on October 28, by the Indian Coast Guard ship, ICGS Sachet, following a request from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chabahar.

Overcoming Weather and DistanceTo reach the patient, the Sea King flew over 120 nautical miles into the Arabian Sea after a vital refueling stop at INS Hansa, Goa. The aircrew braved marginal weather and rough sea conditions to safely hoist the injured fisherman using a specialised MEDEVAC litter.

Upon arrival ashore in Goa, the casualty was immediately transferred to INHS Jeevanti for specialized medical treatment.This mission effectively showcased the strong jointmanship between the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard, reinforcing the Navy's reputation as the First Responder and a symbol of valor in the Indian Ocean Region.

