Praveen Garg To Lead Indian Contingent At 8th World Vovinam Championship In Bali

Lucknow: A 12-member Indian team will participate in the 8th World Vovinam Martial Arts Championship to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from November 1 to 8. The Indian contingent will depart for Bali on Friday under the leadership of Vovinam Association of India’s national president and delegation chief, Praveen Garg.

The team comprises talented martial artists from across the country. Among them are Pragati Kalidas Shinde from Maharashtra (66 kg category), Pappu Ahmed (54 kg), Raju Gogoi (60 kg), and Pappu Bharali (92 kg) from Assam, Sahil Borivali from Madhya Pradesh (68 kg), and Gopal Yadav from Chhattisgarh (72 kg).

Federation founder-chairman Dr. Vishnu Sahay, president Praveen Garg, and general secretary Shankar Mahabale will also attend the World Vovinam Federation’s annual general assembly as Indian representatives.

Around 400 top martial artists from 45 countries will compete in the senior category, vying for medals in both combat and performance disciplines.

The Indian delegation also includes technical director Deven Moerangtham from Manipur as referee, Shankar Mahabale as head delegate, national vice president (Assam) as team coach, and Priyanka Agarwal from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, as team manage