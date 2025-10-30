 Praveen Garg To Lead Indian Contingent At 8th World Vovinam Championship In Bali
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPraveen Garg To Lead Indian Contingent At 8th World Vovinam Championship In Bali

Praveen Garg To Lead Indian Contingent At 8th World Vovinam Championship In Bali

The team comprises talented martial artists from across the country. Among them are Pragati Kalidas Shinde from Maharashtra (66 kg category), Pappu Ahmed (54 kg), Raju Gogoi (60 kg), and Pappu Bharali (92 kg) from Assam, Sahil Borivali from Madhya Pradesh (68 kg), and Gopal Yadav from Chhattisgarh (72 kg).

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow: A 12-member Indian team will participate in the 8th World Vovinam Martial Arts Championship to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from November 1 to 8. The Indian contingent will depart for Bali on Friday under the leadership of Vovinam Association of India’s national president and delegation chief, Praveen Garg.

The team comprises talented martial artists from across the country. Among them are Pragati Kalidas Shinde from Maharashtra (66 kg category), Pappu Ahmed (54 kg), Raju Gogoi (60 kg), and Pappu Bharali (92 kg) from Assam, Sahil Borivali from Madhya Pradesh (68 kg), and Gopal Yadav from Chhattisgarh (72 kg).

Federation founder-chairman Dr. Vishnu Sahay, president Praveen Garg, and general secretary Shankar Mahabale will also attend the World Vovinam Federation’s annual general assembly as Indian representatives.

Read Also
Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi Meeting With Raj Thackeray Underway Ahead Of MNS Chief's 'Voter List Scam'...
article-image

Around 400 top martial artists from 45 countries will compete in the senior category, vying for medals in both combat and performance disciplines.

FPJ Shorts
Jemimah Rodrigues Smashes Unbeaten 127 To Take India Into ICC WC 2025 Final Amid Father Ivan Rodrigues’ Khar Gymkhana Controversy
Jemimah Rodrigues Smashes Unbeaten 127 To Take India Into ICC WC 2025 Final Amid Father Ivan Rodrigues’ Khar Gymkhana Controversy
Mumbai Crime: Zaveri Bazaar Jeweller Alleges Worker Misappropriated ₹22 Lakh Worth Gold, Case Registered At LT Marg Police Station
Mumbai Crime: Zaveri Bazaar Jeweller Alleges Worker Misappropriated ₹22 Lakh Worth Gold, Case Registered At LT Marg Police Station
Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Calls For Better Coordination Between Govt & Animal Welfare Organisations
Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Calls For Better Coordination Between Govt & Animal Welfare Organisations
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur & Jemimah Rodrigues Overcome With Emotion After Historic Win Over Australia; Video
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur & Jemimah Rodrigues Overcome With Emotion After Historic Win Over Australia; Video

The Indian delegation also includes technical director Deven Moerangtham from Manipur as referee, Shankar Mahabale as head delegate, national vice president (Assam) as team coach, and Priyanka Agarwal from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, as team manage

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: 95-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Birbhum, Family Blames Fear Of SIR Exercise

West Bengal: 95-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Birbhum, Family Blames Fear Of SIR Exercise

Praveen Garg To Lead Indian Contingent At 8th World Vovinam Championship In Bali

Praveen Garg To Lead Indian Contingent At 8th World Vovinam Championship In Bali

Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Former Loyalist Dularchand Yadav Shot Dead During Poll...

Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Former Loyalist Dularchand Yadav Shot Dead During Poll...

VIDEO: Bengaluru Couple Arrested For Killing Delivery Boy In Road Rage Incident

VIDEO: Bengaluru Couple Arrested For Killing Delivery Boy In Road Rage Incident

Battle For Chapra: Star Power Meets Grassroots Politics In Bihar’s Bellwether Seat| FPJ Exclusive

Battle For Chapra: Star Power Meets Grassroots Politics In Bihar’s Bellwether Seat| FPJ Exclusive