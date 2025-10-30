 Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Former Loyalist Dularchand Yadav Shot Dead During Poll Campaigning In Mokama - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Former Loyalist Dularchand Yadav Shot Dead During Poll Campaigning In Mokama - VIDEO

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Dularchand Yadav Shot Dead | X/@FMansikta60974

Mokama: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's close aide, Dularchand Yadav, was shot dead on Thursday in Mokama. The incident occurred when firing broke out between two groups during poll campaigning. Yadav was campaigning for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj candidate, Piyush Priyadarshi.

Reportedly, panic gripped the spot as people fled the scene after multiple rounds of firing. Yadav suffered a bullet injury to his chest and died on the spot.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'If NDA Brought Development, Why So Many Rallies'; Former CM Rabri...
article-image

Priyadarshi posted a video on Facebook at around 3 pm. In the video, he alleged that JDU candidate from Mokama Anant Singh conspired the attack.

Who Was Dularchand Yadav?

Dularchand Yadav was considered very close to Lalu Prasad Yadav and was once a RJD loyalist. During Lalu Yadav’s regime, Dularchand Yadav’s hold in the area was considered strong. Dularchand is said to have been one of the founders of the RJD’s grassroots cadre.

According to preliminary reports, the dispute may have arisen during campaigning due to an old rivalry or political dominance.

Bihar Polls Dates

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

