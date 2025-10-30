West Bengal: 95-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Birbhum, Family Blames Fear Of SIR Exercise

95-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Birbhum, Family Blames Fear Of SIR Exercise |

Kolkata: A 95 years old elderly person identified as Kshitish Majumdar on Wednesday night had committed suicide in Illambazar in Birbhum district in Bengal.

Family of the deceased person claims that the death is due to alleged ‘fear of SIR’.

The daughter of the deceased person said that her father was extremely disturbed over ‘SIR exercise’ in Bengal.

“My father for several years has been a resident of West Midnapore for the last couple of months, he was staying with me in Illambazar in Birbhum. He was afraid that if he gets pushed back to Bangladesh for which he had committed suicide,” said the daughter.

According to police the elderly person was found hanging in his daughter’s house on Thursday morning.

Notably, this the second death that took place in the state in the last 72 hours following the announcement of SIR.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We are witnessing the tragic consequences of the BJP’s politics of fear, division and hate. Within 72 hours of the Election Commission’s announcement of the SIR exercise in Bengal - An exercise bulldozed through at the BJP’s behest. One avoidable tragedy after another has occurred. Until the last drop of our blood, we will fight to protect the rights of the people and to defeat the BJP and their allies’ nefarious agenda to tear apart the social fabric of our nation.” (sic)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A person Pradip Kar hanged himself in his room at Panihati near Kolkata and another person tried to end his life by consuming poison and is currently admitted in the hospital.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) took out a protest demanding ‘Justice for Pradip Kar’ at Panihati.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that in the name of SIR, ‘Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rigging the voter list’.

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar however, blamed TMC for creating ‘panic’ among the common people.

Meanwhile, several people from Cooch Behar in north Bengal claimed that their names are missing from the 2002 voter list published by Election Commission (EC), despite casting their votes in 2002.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh advised people to check their names published in 2002 voter’s list.