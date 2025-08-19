 Shocker! Bank Officer 'Stripped & Beaten To Death' By Rehabilitation Centre Staff After He Flees To Meet Family In Gwalior; Autopsy Reveals Fractured Ribs & Damaged Lungs
A detailed postmortem report revealed 16 injuries from head to toe, including fractured ribs, damaged lungs and three fatal head wounds

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A chilling revelation has surfaced in the recent death case of a field officer of a national bank in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Probe revealed that he was stripped naked and beaten for hours by the rehabilitation centre staff.

The staff subjected him to brutal assault as a punishment after he fled the centre to meet his family.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Sharma (33). He developed an addiction for marijuana and was admitted in Mini Golden Sanskar De-addiction Center on July 25.

Ribs fractured, lungs damaged

Later, on August 12, Pankaj reportedly fled the de-addiction centre to meet his wife and daughter before being brought back by the centre’s operators. The next evening, his family was informed that his condition had deteriorated. The family immediately reached the hospital, upon reaching they found Pankaj's body.

A detailed postmortem report revealed 16 injuries from head to toe, including fractured ribs, damaged lungs and three fatal head wounds.

Eyewitnesses reveal horrific scenes

After a thorough investigation, eyewitnesses in the de-addiction centre confessed to the crime that he was stripped naked and assaulted for hours after being blamed for an escape attempt.

Police have registered a case of murder against the centre’s director, Vishal Kankar, associate Harsh Shinde, and three others Ravi Tomar, Dharmendra Jadoun and Krishna Murari Dixit. One accused has been arrested, while four remain absconding.

CSP Maharajpura Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said, "Pankaj's death seemed suspicious from the beginning. The postmortem report and investigation have made it clear that he was badly beaten up in the de-addiction center. There were 16 serious injuries on his body."

