 Bhopal College Operating On Fake Documents Since 20 Years; MP High Court Orders FIR Against Congress MLA Masood
SIT led by ADG constituted, to file report in 45 days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: FIR Against Congress MLA Masood In 3 Days; College Can Run, Says High Court | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Principal Bench of the High Court in Jabalpur on Monday instructed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to register an FIR against Congress MLA Arif Masood within three days. 

Masood is the secretary of the Aman Education Society, which runs the Indira Priyadarshani College of Management. The court is hearing a petition over the college operating for the past 20 years on fake documents.

Also, taking note of its approximately 1,000 students, the court stated that the college can continue to operate as long as it does not accept new students for the upcoming academic year. 

A complaint was filed against the college in 2024, triggering a full inquiry. The Higher Education Department inquiry revealed that two solvency certificates were not issued at all, and four solvency-related registries were fake. Based on this, the college’s recognition was withdrawn earlier in 2025.

Speaking about the development in court, former BJP MLA Dhruva Narain Singh, Masood’s arch rival, said, “The college is based on forged documents. The HC has instructed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to file an FIR against Congress MLA Arif Masood within three days, and an SIT has also been constituted.” 

