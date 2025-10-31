Uttar Pradesh News: Former MP Naresh Agarwal Alleges Poor Hygiene And Negligence At Lucknow's SGPGI; Probe Ordered

Former MP Naresh Agarwal has accused SGPGI of unhygienic conditions and negligence during his stay, prompting a three-member inquiry committee | File Photo

Lucknow: Former MP and minister Naresh Agarwal, father of Union Minister Nitin Agarwal, has levelled serious allegations against Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, accusing the hospital of poor hygiene, mosquito menace, and gross negligence during his treatment. His complaints, which surfaced on social media, have prompted the hospital administration to order a probe.

Complaints of Poor Hygiene and Staff Apathy

Agarwal was admitted to SGPGI on October 29 with stomach-related issues. Reports circulating online claimed that his private ward was unhygienic, infested with mosquitoes and cockroaches, and that staff failed to respond even after repeated complaints.

Operation Theatre in Disarray

He further alleged that when he was taken to the operation theatre, it was littered with blood stains, machines were covered with dust, and the table had no bedsheet. Disgusted by the state of cleanliness, Agarwal left the hospital the next morning.

SGPGI Faces Recurring Allegations of Poor Management

Complaints of mismanagement and negligence at SGPGI are not new. During the COVID-19 pandemic, former minister Chetan Chauhan had also flagged similar issues regarding poor upkeep and staff behaviour. MLC Sunil Singh had raised the matter in the assembly, and last year a former MP was denied admission, sparking controversy.

Hospital Orders Inquiry

Hospital Director Prof. R. K. Dhiman said the complaint has been taken seriously. “A three-member committee headed by the Chief Medical Superintendent has been set up to look into the matter. The committee will submit its report within three days, and necessary action will follow,” he said.