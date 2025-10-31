Rajasthan News: NIA, ATS Detain Five Suspects Including Three Clerics In Raids Over Suspected Terror Links | Representational Image

Acting on intelligence inputs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) teams conducted simultaneous raids across multiple districts of Rajasthan on Friday morning, detaining five suspects, including three clerics.

Clerics Detained from Jodhpur and Jalore

According to sources, two suspects — Ayub and Masood — were detained from the Chaukha and Pipar areas of Jodhpur, while Usman was picked up from Sanchore in Jalore district.

All three are clerics associated with different madrasas, and notably, Usman and Masood are brothers.

Detentions Reported from Karauli and Jaipur

In addition to the three clerics, a youth identified as Junaid was detained from Dholikhar in Karauli district, while another individual was apprehended from Jaipur.

The raids were launched around 5 a.m., with NIA and ATS officials conducting parallel operations in Jodhpur and Jalore.

Suspected Links to Overseas Organization

Although neither agency has issued an official statement, preliminary information suggests that the suspects may have been in contact with members of an Islamic organization operating outside India.

Based on these inputs, the Central government reportedly directed the agencies to carry out a coordinated crackdown.

Electronic Devices and Documents Seized

During the searches, investigators seized multiple mobile phones, laptops, and suspicious documents, all of which are now being analyzed. The detained individuals are currently being interrogated to verify their alleged links to radical networks.

Probe May Expose Cross-Border Radicalization Links

Sources indicate that the ongoing investigation could lead to major revelations concerning cross-border terror connections and radicalization networks operating through religious and educational fronts in western Rajasthan.