MP News: Gwalior Man 'Love-Traps' 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman, Secretly Records Her Bathing Video & Sends To Her Family WhatsApp Group

UP: Woman Secretly Filmed While Bathing At Hotel Owned By BJP MLA In Mirzapur; Accused Arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old woman from Rajasthan was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a man she met in Gwalior.

He took her to places-- Mathura, Agra, Delhi on pretext of helping her with her studies and job interviews, and sexually exploited her. The accused secretly recorded her bathing video and sent to her Family WhatsApp Group.

The accused, identified as Govind, son of Bhure Pal from Dhanela Noorabad, Morena, has been arrested by Inderganj police.

According to police, the woman lives on rent in Khallasi Pura, Gwalior, and is preparing for competitive exams while working a job.

How did it all start?

In 2024, she met Govind during an event, and they soon became close. Govind promised to marry her and later came to her house when she was alone. There, he allegedly made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

After this, Govind took the woman with him to several cities, Delhi, Noida, Mathura, Agra, and Ujjain, saying he would help her with exams and job interviews.

During these trips, he repeatedly raped her in different hotels.

Later, when the woman got a job in Delhi, while talking on phone call, Govind asked her to make a nude video call while bathing.

When she agreed, he secretly recorded the video. He then started blackmailing her and later shared the obscene video on social media and even in her family WhatsApp group.

The woman’s aunt came to know about the video and informed her. When the victim confronted Govind, he threatened her.

Upset and humiliated, the woman went to Inderganj police station with her aunt and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case under sections related to rape, cheating, and IT Act violations.

Govind was arrested on Wednesday and taken into custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from FP news service)