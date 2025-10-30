 MP News: Gwalior Man 'Love-Traps' 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman, Secretly Records Her Bathing Video & Sends To Her Family WhatsApp Group
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Gwalior Man 'Love-Traps' 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman, Secretly Records Her Bathing Video & Sends To Her Family WhatsApp Group

MP News: Gwalior Man 'Love-Traps' 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman, Secretly Records Her Bathing Video & Sends To Her Family WhatsApp Group

He asked her to go with him wherever he went on the pretext of helping her with her studies and job interviews.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
UP: Woman Secretly Filmed While Bathing At Hotel Owned By BJP MLA In Mirzapur; Accused Arrested | AI generated representational image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old woman from Rajasthan was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a man she met in Gwalior.

He took her to places-- Mathura, Agra, Delhi on pretext of helping her with her studies and job interviews, and sexually exploited her. The accused secretly recorded her bathing video and sent to her Family WhatsApp Group.

Read Also
MP News: Two Dead After Crane Collapses On Vehicles Passing By During Bridge Work In...
article-image

The accused, identified as Govind, son of Bhure Pal from Dhanela Noorabad, Morena, has been arrested by Inderganj police.

According to police, the woman lives on rent in Khallasi Pura, Gwalior, and is preparing for competitive exams while working a job.

FPJ Shorts
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap

How did it all start?

In 2024, she met Govind during an event, and they soon became close. Govind promised to marry her and later came to her house when she was alone. There, he allegedly made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

After this, Govind took the woman with him to several cities, Delhi, Noida, Mathura, Agra, and Ujjain, saying he would help her with exams and job interviews.

During these trips, he repeatedly raped her in different hotels.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Woman DSP Steals ₹2 Lakh, Mobile From Friend’s House Threatens Her When Caught--...
article-image

Later, when the woman got a job in Delhi, while talking on phone call, Govind asked her to make a nude video call while bathing.

When she agreed, he secretly recorded the video. He then started blackmailing her and later shared the obscene video on social media and even in her family WhatsApp group.

The woman’s aunt came to know about the video and informed her. When the victim confronted Govind, he threatened her.

Upset and humiliated, the woman went to Inderganj police station with her aunt and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case under sections related to rape, cheating, and IT Act violations.

Govind was arrested on Wednesday and taken into custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from FP news service)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Give Her Ayurvedic Cough Syrup Without Doctor's...

MP News: 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Give Her Ayurvedic Cough Syrup Without Doctor's...

MP News: Gwalior Man 'Love-Traps' 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman, Secretly Records Her Bathing Video &...

MP News: Gwalior Man 'Love-Traps' 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman, Secretly Records Her Bathing Video &...

MP Shocker! 15-Year-Old Delivers Baby At Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Parents, Hubby & In-Laws...

MP Shocker! 15-Year-Old Delivers Baby At Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Parents, Hubby & In-Laws...

MP News: Two Dead After Crane Collapses On Vehicles Passing By During Bridge Work In...

MP News: Two Dead After Crane Collapses On Vehicles Passing By During Bridge Work In...

Madhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Rain, Cool Winds To...

Madhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Rain, Cool Winds To...