MP News: Two Dead After Crane Collapses On Vehicles Passing By During Bridge Work In Pithampur--VIDEO

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died after a crane collapsed on them during bridge construction work in Pithampur on Thursday. The victims -- both driving loading and pickup vehicles, were passing by, when the crane fell and crushed them to death.

The deceased have been identified as Abhay and Kalyan.

The accident occurred in Sector 3 on Thursday morning around 9:30 am. Two cranes were lifting a heavy girder from both the sides, and one of them suddenly fell at the under-construction Sagour Railway bridge.

Both the drivers were trapped under the heavy wreckage and died on the spot. Eyewitnesses said that the roads of the both the sides were not blocked and vehicles kept passing by when the work was on.

After the incident, a large number of people gathered at the site. Another crane and a JCB machine are being used to lift the fallen crane.

Officials said that if a passenger vehicle had been passing at that moment, the situation could have been even more serious.

Initial reports suggest the crane lost balance and tilted while lifting the girder, which caused the accident.

Authorities have started investigating the incident to find out how and why the crane collapsed. Rescue and recovery operations are still underway at the site.