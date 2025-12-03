 Russian Parliament Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of President Vladimir Putin's Visit
Russia has ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support pact with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s December 4–5 visit to New Delhi. The agreement enables mutual logistical support for military forces, warships, & aircraft during joint exercises, training, humanitarian missions, & disaster relief, further strengthening strategic defence cooperation between the 2 nations.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Russian Parliament Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of President Vladimir Putin's Visit | File

Moscow: Russia's lower house of parliament, State Duma, on Tuesday ratified a key military pact with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to New Delhi on December 4-5.

The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) signed on February 18, between the two governments was sent to Duma last week for ratification by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Our relations with India are strategic and comprehensive, and we value them. We understand that today's ratification of the agreement is another step toward reciprocity and, of course, the development of our relations," Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of State Duma, said at the plenary session of the house.

The RELOS agreement sets the procedure for sending military formations, warships and military aircraft of Russia to India and vice versa, and the organisation of their mutual logistical support.

The agreement will regulate not only the dispatch of troops and equipment but also their logistics.

The established procedure will be used during joint exercises, training, humanitarian aid, disaster relief efforts after natural and man-made disasters, and in other cases as agreed.

In a note posted on the Duma website, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers stated that ratification of the document will facilitate mutual use of the two countries' airspace and port calls by Russian and Indian warships.

Furthermore, the agreement will strengthen military cooperation between the two countries, it said.

