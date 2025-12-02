‘If Anything Happens To Me…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Raises Alarm For His Life, Calls Asim Munir ‘Mentally Unstable’

Left: Imran Khan Right: Asim Munir | X

Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday met his sister Uzma Khan, and during the meeting, he reportedly told her that he fears for his life as he remains in Adiala Jail, where he is serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case along with other corruption-related convictions that keep him in prison.

After the meeting, the party issued a statement and said that Khan told his sister, “The military establishment has done all they could against me. All that is left for them is to now murder me."

Kept In Confinement

The party alleged that the former PM has been kept in solitary confinement with no electricity or sunlight, questionable food, no clean drinking water, no medical aide and none of the basic facilities normally provided to inmates.

Claims Threat To Life From Asim Munir

Khan further claimed that he is being held in conditions similar to an inmate on death row and claimed the army chief would be responsible if anything happened to him.

“If anything happens to me, the Army Chief and DG ISI will be responsible. I have the same facilities that an inmate on death row has," the statement said, quoting Khan.

Khan also called Army Chief Asim Munir "the most tyrannical dictator in history" and called him "mentally unstable."

The meeting comes days after reports claiming that Khan had been killed in prison.

Imran Khan has been held at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on corruption charges since August 2023. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Rawalpindi until Wednesday. Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was manhandled by Pakistani police personnel outside Adiala Jail when he attempted to meet Khan.