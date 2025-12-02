 ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Raises Alarm For His Life, Calls Asim Munir ‘Mentally Unstable’
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld‘If Anything Happens To Me…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Raises Alarm For His Life, Calls Asim Munir ‘Mentally Unstable’

‘If Anything Happens To Me…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Raises Alarm For His Life, Calls Asim Munir ‘Mentally Unstable’

Imran Khan reportedly told his sister he fears for his life in Adiala Jail, alleging the military establishment intends to murder him. The former prime minister, serving a 14-year sentence, claims solitary confinement without basic facilities. He stated Army Chief Asim Munir would be responsible if anything happened to him.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Left: Imran Khan Right: Asim Munir | X

Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday met his sister Uzma Khan, and during the meeting, he reportedly told her that he fears for his life as he remains in Adiala Jail, where he is serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case along with other corruption-related convictions that keep him in prison.

After the meeting, the party issued a statement and said that Khan told his sister, “The military establishment has done all they could against me. All that is left for them is to now murder me."

Kept In Confinement

The party alleged that the former PM has been kept in solitary confinement with no electricity or sunlight, questionable food, no clean drinking water, no medical aide and none of the basic facilities normally provided to inmates.

FPJ Shorts
'Ro-Ko Ko Mat Roko': Sreesanth Urges Gautam Gambhir After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Powerful Comeback - VIDEO
'Ro-Ko Ko Mat Roko': Sreesanth Urges Gautam Gambhir After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Powerful Comeback - VIDEO
‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi
‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Govt’s Report Card ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ Ahead Of 2026 Elections
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Govt’s Report Card ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ Ahead Of 2026 Elections
Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested
Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested

Claims Threat To Life From Asim Munir

Khan further claimed that he is being held in conditions similar to an inmate on death row and claimed the army chief would be responsible if anything happened to him.

“If anything happens to me, the Army Chief and DG ISI will be responsible. I have the same facilities that an inmate on death row has," the statement said, quoting Khan.

Khan also called Army Chief Asim Munir "the most tyrannical dictator in history" and called him "mentally unstable."

The meeting comes days after reports claiming that Khan had been killed in prison.

Read Also
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Sister Uzma Khanum Allowed To Meet Him At Adiala Jail
article-image

Imran Khan has been held at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on corruption charges since August 2023. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Rawalpindi until Wednesday. Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was manhandled by Pakistani police personnel outside Adiala Jail when he attempted to meet Khan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss...

‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss...

‘If Anything Happens To Me…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Raises Alarm For His Life, Calls Asim Munir...

‘If Anything Happens To Me…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Raises Alarm For His Life, Calls Asim Munir...

'Imran Khan Alive & Well': Ex-Pakistan PM's Sister Kills Rumours After Visiting Him In Rawalpindi's...

'Imran Khan Alive & Well': Ex-Pakistan PM's Sister Kills Rumours After Visiting Him In Rawalpindi's...

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Sister Uzma Khanum Allowed To Meet Him At Adiala Jail

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Sister Uzma Khanum Allowed To Meet Him At Adiala Jail

Pakistan Says India Blocking Aid Flight; India Says Permission Was Granted In Hours

Pakistan Says India Blocking Aid Flight; India Says Permission Was Granted In Hours