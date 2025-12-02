 Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Sister Uzma Khanum Allowed To Meet Him At Adiala Jail
For the past week, unverified reports about Imran Khan’s death have been circulating on social media. However, Pakistani authorities have denied these claims. PTI supporters are accusing Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir of orchestrating an alleged assassination plot against the former prime minister.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan |

Amid rumours about former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s deteriorating health in prison, it has been reported that his sister, Uzma Khanum, has been granted permission to meet him inside Adiala Jail.

The decision by jail authorities comes after members of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party threatened to launch mass protests.

According to reports, jail authorities have allowed Uzma to meet the incarcerated Imran along with a lawyer. She has also been instructed not to discuss the meeting on social media.

Concern among Imran’s supporters has grown after his three sisters, Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan, alleged that they were assaulted when they sought permission from jail authorities to meet their brother. Reports suggest that no outsider has been allowed to visit the former prime minister for the past 25 days.

article-image

Imran Khan has been lodged in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on corruption charges since August 2023. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Rawalpindi until Wednesday. Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was manhandled by Pakistani police personnel outside Adiala Jail when he attempted to meet Khan.

