 ‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi

‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he will discuss increasing Indian goods imports during his upcoming visit to India. He criticised Western sanctions, stating Russia's economy is coping. Putin highlighted strong ties with India and China, announcing joint projects in energy, industry and agriculture, aiming for enhanced technological cooperation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi with Putin | File

Moscow: Ahead of his visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he will discuss and consult with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on increasing the import of Indian goods into the Russian market.

Speaking late Tuesday at an economic and investment forum, Putin said that "the West has failed in managing the global economy with sanctions." He acknowledged that Russia feels external pressure but asserted that its economy is "successfully coping with the challenges."

The Russian President further stated, "Western countries aim to eliminate rivals and preserve their former privileges and monopolies, which are currently fading." He added that "the turmoil in the modern world is caused by the non-competitive actions of some Western countries," as reported by Sputnik.

Read Also
India-Russia Business Forum Set To Unleash On December 4-5, Coinciding With Russian President...
article-image

Putin launched a fresh attack on Western governments, accusing European states of abandoning diplomacy. “If Europe wants to fight war, we are ready now,” he said. “Europeans do not have a peaceful agenda, they are on the side of war.”

FPJ Shorts
'Ro-Ko Ko Mat Roko': Sreesanth Urges Gautam Gambhir After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Powerful Comeback - VIDEO
'Ro-Ko Ko Mat Roko': Sreesanth Urges Gautam Gambhir After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Powerful Comeback - VIDEO
‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi
‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Govt’s Report Card ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ Ahead Of 2026 Elections
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Govt’s Report Card ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ Ahead Of 2026 Elections
Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested
Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested

Relationship With China & India

Speaking on Russia's relationship with India and China, Putin highlighted that Russia, China and India have united through years of friendship and strategic cooperation, emphasising that "the overwhelming majority of the world's countries have a pragmatic approach and Russia will cooperate with them."

Putin also announced numerous joint projects between Russia, India and China in the energy, industry and agriculture sectors, stating that Russia intends to elevate cooperation with China and India to a "new qualitative level" by increasing the technological component.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s State Duma formally approved a major military logistics pact with India just days before President Vladimir Putin lands in New Delhi for his 4–5 December state visit.

Putin’s visit includes the 23rd annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where defence and trade deliverables are expected to be on the agenda.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss...

‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss...

‘If Anything Happens To Me…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Raises Alarm For His Life, Calls Asim Munir...

‘If Anything Happens To Me…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Raises Alarm For His Life, Calls Asim Munir...

'Imran Khan Alive & Well': Ex-Pakistan PM's Sister Kills Rumours After Visiting Him In Rawalpindi's...

'Imran Khan Alive & Well': Ex-Pakistan PM's Sister Kills Rumours After Visiting Him In Rawalpindi's...

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Sister Uzma Khanum Allowed To Meet Him At Adiala Jail

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Sister Uzma Khanum Allowed To Meet Him At Adiala Jail

Pakistan Says India Blocking Aid Flight; India Says Permission Was Granted In Hours

Pakistan Says India Blocking Aid Flight; India Says Permission Was Granted In Hours