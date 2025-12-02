'Imran Khan Alive & Well': Ex-Pakistan PM's Sister Kills Rumours After Visiting Him In Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail - VIDEO

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan | File

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Uzma, met him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail amid rumours circulating about his death. After leaving the jail, Uzma Khanum confirmed that Imran Khan is alive and well, putting an end to all speculation about his health.

"Imran Khan is fine, his health is good. He has been kept in solitary confinement, he is being tortured mentally," she told media after meeting him in jail.

However, she claimed he is being mentally tortured in jail, saying authorities keep him confined to his cell all day. Uzma, who was accompanied by scores of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters up to the prison gate, said Imran is filled with anger.

This comes as PTI supporters protest outside the Islamabad High Court and Adiala Jail against restrictions on the former Prime Minister's visitation rights.

Imran Khan has been held at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on corruption charges since August 2023. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Rawalpindi until Wednesday. Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was manhandled by Pakistani police personnel outside Adiala Jail when he attempted to meet Khan.