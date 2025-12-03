UP Shocker: BLO In Meerut Attempts Suicide By Consuming Poison After Supervisor’s Alleged Harassment, Colleagues Protest At Hospital; Video

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): In a deeply troubling incident, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming poison. The officer, identified as 25-year-old Mohit Chaudhary, a resident of Murlipur, is currently admitted in critical condition at a private hospital on Garh Road. A video of Chaudhary lying on a hospital bed has surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, Mohit, posted as a BLO in the Cantt Assembly constituency, had been under severe stress due to alleged harassment by his supervisor. His family claimed the supervisor repeatedly called him, threatened suspension, and pressured him over the delayed submission of enumeration forms at Booth No. 18 in Pallavpuram, where Mohit was working on Tuesday.

Mohit Informed Relatives About Immense Pressure On Him

Mohit, who works as a clerk in the Irrigation Department, secured his job on compassionate grounds after his father’s death. According to an Amar Ujala report, his relatives revealed that just 30 minutes before consuming poison, Mohit called his cousin Amit Chaudhary and expressed distress. He alleged that his supervisor was continuously harassing him and threatening punitive action, leaving him mentally exhausted.

After Mohit consumed poison, his colleagues rushed him to a local hospital in Pallavpuram. He was later referred to Lohia Hospital in Meerut due to his deteriorating condition. The news of the incident quickly spread, leading officials and employees from the Irrigation Department as well as several other BLOs to gather outside the hospital.

Protest Staged Outside Hospital By Colleagues & Family

At the hospital premises, angry BLOs and family members staged protests, accusing election officials of mistreating and intimidating field workers. They alleged that BLOs, who shoulder most of the workload during the voter list revision drive, are routinely threatened with suspension for minor delays in submitting enumeration forms. Protesters argued that despite being the backbone of the SIR exercise, BLOs face undue pressure instead of support.

Deputy District Election Officer Satyaprakash Singh acknowledged receiving information about Mohit’s suicide attempt. He noted that the Election Commission had recently extended the deadline for form submission by eight days, providing major relief to staff. Singh added that Mohit had accused officials of harassment, but the administration would thoroughly investigate whether the pressure stemmed from work-related issues or personal problems.