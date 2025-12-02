UP Winter Session Likely From December 15; Opposition To Target Govt On Key Issues Ahead Of Panchayat Polls | ANI

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature is expected to begin around December 15, with discussions currently underway regarding preparations and scheduling. Although the session will be short, it is likely to be significant as it comes ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections.

Opposition to Raise Core Concerns

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, are preparing to raise several key issues such as the SIR process, unemployment, inflation, law-and-order concerns, farmers’ issues, and women’s safety.

Session Duration Similar to Last Year

Last year, the winter session was convened on December 16 and lasted four days. This year as well, the session is expected to run for four to five days.

Government to Present Development Initiatives

The government is likely to present details of various development initiatives and welfare schemes undertaken during its current term. Several ordinances issued in recent months may also be tabled in the House for conversion into legislation.

Focus Areas: Rural Development and Infrastructure

Rural development, clean drinking water, housing, and road construction are expected to remain priority areas for discussion. With local body elections approaching, the government may also introduce a supplementary budget.

Read Also Is It Time To Retire The CMO Title?: Insights From The MMA India Boardroom Discussion

Obituary References on Day One

As per legislative tradition, the first day of the session will begin with obituary references to departed members. The House may be adjourned after paying tribute to the late Ghosi MLA Sudhakar Singh, who passed away on November 20.

Politically Charged Session Expected

With both the government and the opposition sharpening their strategies, the upcoming winter session is expected to be a politically charged and closely watched event.