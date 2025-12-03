Newborn Abandoned Outside Public Toilet In West Bengal's Cold Winter Night Found Alive After Street Dogs Form Protective Circle To Save Child | X

West Bengal: A newborn abandoned outside a public toilet in a railway workers’ colony in West Bengal’s Nadia district was found alive on Wednesday morning (December 3) after a group of street dogs reportedly formed a protective ring around the infant throughout the night.

The baby, only hours old, had been left without clothing or shelter in near-winter temperatures.

Here's what happened

According tor reports, local residents said the child had been placed on the ground in the Nabadwip area with no note and still bore traces of blood from birth. Several people described how a pack of stray dogs stood around the baby until dawn, neither barking nor moving away.

“Waking up, we saw something that still gives us goosebumps,” said Sukla Mondal, one of the first to notice the child. “The dogs were not aggressive. They looked alert, as if they understood the child was fighting to live.” Another resident, Subhash Pal, recalled hearing a brief cry before discovering the scene. “Never imagined a newborn was lying outside, with dogs watching over. They behaved like sentries,” he said.

According to residents, the animals allowed Sukla to approach only when she spoke softly. She wrapped the baby in her dupatta and alerted neighbours.

Police begin inquiry

The infant was taken first to Maheshganj Hospital and then referred to Krishnanagar Sadar Hospital. Doctors said the baby had no injuries and that the blood visible on the head likely indicated that the abandonment happened minutes after delivery.

Police suspect the newborn may have been left by someone from the locality under cover of darkness. Nabadwip police and Child Help authorities have opened inquiries and begun the process for the child’s long-term care.

The incident has left the neighbourhood reflecting on the unexpected vigil. Several residents said the dogs’ behaviour was in sharp contrast to the routine complaints they often raise about strays. As evening fell, colony children were seen offering biscuits to the same dogs that stood guard through the night, with one teenager saying, “They saved the baby.”

This comes amid Supreme Court's nationwide order to remove stray dogs from all public spaces including railways stations, bus stops, schools, colleges, etc. Despite the widespread criticism against the deemed "inhumane" verdict, the court has not reversed its stance.