 IWI Confirms Discussions With India On Arbel, A Next-Gen Computerised Small-Arms System
In an interview, IWI CEO Shuki Schwartz confirmed that talks are underway, saying: "We are now in the first conversations and talks regarding integrating the ARBEL systems in India." The Arbel system employs advanced sensors, real-time ballistic computation and target-acquisition capabilities to help soldiers achieve greater hit probability across varying combat environments.

Wednesday, December 03, 2025
article-image
India and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), the leading small-arms manufacturer, have opened discussions to explore the integration of the revolutionary Arbel computerised weapon system for Indian forces.

Tel Aviv: India and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), the leading small-arms manufacturer, have opened discussions to explore the integration of the revolutionary Arbel computerised weapon system for Indian forces.

Manufactured by IWI, Arbel is touted as the world's first fully computerised small-arms fire-control system, designed to significantly improve accuracy, lethality and decision-making for soldiers in complex battlefield scenarios.

In an interview, IWI CEO Shuki Schwartz confirmed that talks are underway, saying: "We are now in the first conversations and talks regarding integrating the ARBEL systems in India."

The Arbel system employs advanced sensors, real-time ballistic computation and target-acquisition capabilities to help soldiers achieve greater hit probability across varying combat environments.

article-image

The system monitors the weapon's movement and trigger status to identify the user's tactical scenario and aiming pattern. Within milliseconds, its Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) algorithm determines the optimal fire solution.

Once the trigger is pressed and held after the first shot, Arbel analyses the shooter's behaviour and releases subsequent rounds only when the probability of a hit is high. The system can be integrated with any small-arms platform and does not require a dedicated optical component to function.

Over the years, Indian armed and security forces have acquired a range of IWI weapons: assault rifles like Tavor TAR-21 Assault Rifle and its variant IWI X95 Assault Rifle, sniper rifles from the Galil Sniper Rifle family, and light machine guns such as Negev NG-7 Light Machine Gun.

In recent years, contracts have been signed for thousands of Negev light machine guns to bolster frontline and paramilitary firepower.

article-image

Schwartz also highlighted the expanding partnership between IWI and the Indian defence sector.

"In the last two decades, we have been working closely with India to equip different defence organisations, and we have seen the growth over the years," he said. "We are proud to be among the first to adopt the Make in India initiative, which has enabled larger quantities and a bigger market share in India."

He added that IWI is already producing barrels in India and remains open to deeper technology cooperation as per India's requirements.

"We are absolutely open to deeper technology as the market and contracts require," Schwartz said.

