Afghanistan: 13-Year-Old Made To Execute Family's Killer In Packed Stadium With 80,000 People In Taliban-Run Khost | X

Khost: A man accused of murdering 13 members of a family in Afghanistan's Khost province was publicly executed on Tuesday, December 2, in a stadium filled with an estimated audience of 80,000 people.

The Taliban, as per reports, said the punishment was carried out after courts at every level upheld the conviction, leading to renewed criticism of the group's judicial practices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Children were also witness

The execution took place inside a sports stadium where people gathered despite Taliban orders banning phones and video recording. Eyewitness videos circulating on social media showed large groups standing inside and around the venue as gunfire was heard and religious slogans were shouted.

Taliban officials identified the executed man as Mangal. They said he had been found guilty of killing a local man, Abdul Rahman, and 12 of Rahman’s relatives about ten months earlier. According to the Taliban, the case had been reviewed by courts of first instance, appeal and the Supreme Court before the verdict was enforced.

Victim’s 13-year-old son pulled trigger under Qisas

According to local Afghan media reports, the shooting was carried out by Rahman’s 13-year-old son, the only surviving child from the attack. Under the Taliban’s interpretation of Qisas, relatives of a victim can pardon the perpetrator. The boy reportedly declined to grant forgiveness and was instructed to fire the fatal shots after a short announcement by officials.

Afghanistan’s Supreme Court described the execution as an enforcement of what it called a “divine order” and said prayers had been offered for national security and full implementation of Islamic law. Taliban spokespersons confirmed Mangal’s identity and claimed that due process had been completed. Reportedly, this was the eleventh judicial execution since the Taliban regained power in 2021.

UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett condemned the execution as “inhuman, cruel, and contrary to international law”. Human rights groups have repeatedly criticised the Taliban’s system for lacking transparency, proper legal safeguards and independent oversight.