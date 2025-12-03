 'Naamdar Congress Cannot Stand Kamdar PM': BJP Slams Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak Over AI-Generated Video Of PM Modi Selling Tea
'Naamdar Congress Cannot Stand Kamdar PM': BJP Slams Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak Over AI-Generated Video Of PM Modi Selling Tea

AditiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
'Naamdar Congress Cannot Stand Kamdar PM': BJP Slams Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak Over AI-Generated Video Of PM Modi Selling Tea | X

New Delhi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Ragini Nayak drew controversy after se reshared an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying a kettle, tea cups and selling chai.

Nayak posted the clip on X with the caption “ab ye kaun kiya (who did this now?)”, drawing a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that revived long-standing disputes over remarks made on PM Modi's reported tea-seller background.

BJP's reaction to AI video

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Nayak of mocking the Prime Minister’s "humble origins", linking her post to what he described as a pattern of “elitist attacks” made against Modi in the past.

In a detailed response on X, he wrote, “After Renuka Choudhary insults Parliament and Sena now Ragini Nayak attacks and mocks PM Modi’s Chaiwala background. Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from OBC community who has come from a poor background. They mocked his Chaiwala background earlier too. They abused him 150 times. They abused his mother in Bihar. People will never forgive them.”

Have a look at it here:

Poonawalla’s remarks also referenced a recent video from the Congress ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, where unidentified individuals were heard using a Hindi abuse for Modi's mother from a public stage. The clip circulated widely on social media, although its authenticity could not be independently verified.

The controversy erupted shortly before the BJP emerged as the highest voted party in the Bihar assembly elections, enabling the NDA’s return to power and Nitish Kumar’s tenth oath as Chief Minister. The Congress and the Mahagathbandhan recorded a poor electoral performance in the state.

Political controversy over PM Modi's early life

The latest exchange has reopened earlier political confrontations over Modi’s background. Earlier, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had questioned claims that Modi once sold tea, saying at a rally in Ahmedabad that “tea seller associations have told us that he was never a tea-vendor but he was a canteen contractor”.

Patel had described the BJP’s ‘Chai pe Charcha’ initiative as “natak” and accused Modi of invoking his past only during elections.

