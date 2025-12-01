'Kaatne Wale Andar Baithe Hain': Cong MP Renuka Chowdhury Brings Her Pet Dog To Parliament, BJP's Jagdambika Pal Demands Strict Action - WATCH

Cong MP Renuka Chowdhury Brings Her Pet Dog To Parliament, BJP's Jagdambika Pal Demands Strict Action (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Monday sparked controversy by bringing her pet dog to Parliament's visitors' gallery on the first day of the winter session. A video that surfaced online shows the Congress MP's security personnel with her pet dog inside her car, while she was interacting with the media.

The Congress MP brought her pet dog to the Parliament visitors' gallery days after the Supreme Court's directive to all state and Union Territories' governments to remove stray dogs from public places.

Chowdhury said that the government did not like animals. She also stated that it was a harmless animal and would not bite anyone. Sparking controversy, the Congress MP said, "Kaatne wale toh andar (Parliament) baithe hain (those who bite are sitting inside)."

Reacting to Chowdhury's remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal demanded strict action against her.

Reacting to Chowdhury's remarks, Pal said that the Congress MP is "misusing" parliamentary privileges.

In its latest directive, which was passed last month, the Supreme Court asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to remove stray dogs from near schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations and other public places to control rising incidents of dog bites.

The top court had further ordered authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules.

On October 27, the Supreme Court pulled up the state governments for not filing an affidavit complying with its August 22 order on stray dogs.

In its August 22 order, the top court expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi–National Capital Region (NCR) and directed that all states and Union Territories be made parties in the matter.

Modifying its August 11 order, the apex court had ordered the release of stray dogs after sterilisation. On August 11, the top court had directed authorities to shift all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters, sparking protests across the national capital.

What Renuka Chowdhury Said About PM Modi During Her Media Interaction?

Meanwhile, during her media interaction, Chowdhury hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'drama' remarks at the Opposition. The Congress MP said, "Will the 'dramamaster' teach us? We need to learn from him, when and how to do drama...We don't know this as we work with our heart and are very grounded...He (PM Modi) has now become a psychologist, consultant, added another qualification."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that the Opposition should void doing drama during the winter session. "Whoever wants to do drama can do it. There should be delivery here and not drama... the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi stated.