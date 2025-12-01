'Some Parties Can't Digest Defeat': PM Modi Attacks Opposition, Calls For Debate In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all the political parties who will be participating in the 6th session (winter session) of the 18th Lok Sabha and 269th Rajya Sabha to not turn the session of Parliament into a "battleground for frustration born out of defeat" or an "arena for arrogance born out of victory". | X @ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all the political parties who will be participating in the 6th session (winter session) of the 18th Lok Sabha and 269th Rajya Sabha to not turn the session of Parliament into a "battleground for frustration born out of defeat" or an "arena for arrogance born out of victory", emphasising that Parliament must remain focused on national development and democratic responsibilities.

Addressing the media at the Parliament premises ahead of the session's commencement, PM Modi referenced the BJP-led NDA alliance's landslide victory in the recently concluded Bihar election, noting the vibrancy of Indian democracy, and praised the high voter turnout.

"This winter session of Parliament is not just a ritual. Efforts are underway to accelerate the nation's progress, and this winter session will also energise it. I am confident of this. India has lived democracy. The zeal and enthusiasm of democracy have been expressed from time to time in ways that strengthen faith in democracy. The voter turnout witnessed in the recent Bihar elections is the greatest strength of democracy. The increasing participation of mothers and sisters in itself creates new hope and new confidence," the PM said.

"Some parties simply cannot accept defeat. I had hoped that with time, leaders would have composed themselves after losing Bihar elections, but their statements yesterday showed that the loss has clearly unsettled them. I urge all parties that the winter session should not become a battleground for frustration born out of defeat, nor should it turn into an arena for arrogance born out of victory," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that India's economic progress has reached remarkable heights, and Parliament must focus on policies and legislation that sustain the country's path towards becoming a developed nation.

He further stressed that both the government and opposition have a role to play in strengthening democracy, urging MPs to prioritise constructive debate over political rivalry.

"India's economic rise today is reaching remarkable heights. This momentum gives us renewed confidence on the path towards becoming a developed nation. Our Parliament must stay focused on what it is thinking for the country and what it intends to deliver. The opposition too should fulfil its responsibility and come out of its sadness of losing. On the one hand, the world is closely watching the strength of democracy and the strength of the economy within this democratic system. India has proven that democracy can deliver. The speed at which India's economy is reaching new heights today. This not only instills new confidence in us but also gives us new strength to move towards the goal of a developed India,' the Prime Minister said.

The Winter Session is expected to witness discussions on key national issues, legislative business, and economic policies, with PM Modi calling for focused, responsible participation from all members.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on Monday, December 1, at 11 am, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, today, aimed at amending the Central Excise Act, 1944.

In addition, the Finance Minister could also introduce the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, to augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and for public health and to levy a cess for this on the machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, the list of businesses said.

The Bill has been allocated six hours for discussion in the Lok Sabha.

The government is also likely to introduce the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which has been allocated three hours for discussion.

As per the list of businesses, the day will begin with obituary references to former BJP MPs Col. (Retd.) Sona Ram Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Malhotra, former Congress MP Ravi Naik, and actor-turned-politician and former BJP MP Dharmendra.

The government has listed 13 Bills for consideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee.

