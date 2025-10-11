 PM Modi Meets US Envoy-Designate Sergio Gor, Says 'Will Strengthen India–US Partnership'
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Meets Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at his residence met with US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor. After the meeting PM Modi posted on X,"Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

Gor said that the US values its relationship with India. "I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi," he added. He further said, "We had a great series of meetings, including with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Doval, and Foreign Secretary Misri."

He also stated that President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. The statement comes at a time when both countries are working towards reaching a trade agreement that benefits both sides. Gor is a member of President Trump’s inner circle.

Who Is Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor is the youngest US Ambassador to India and is considered one of the closest aides of President Trump. The 38-year-old was earlier the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, entrusted with vetting more than 4,000 posts in the new Trump administration. Gor would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

