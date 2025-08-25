 'We Will Find Way Out': PM Modi In Ahmedabad Rally Ahead Of 50% US Tariff Deadline
Speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 5,400 crore, PM Modi said, "Today we are all seeing policies based on economic selfishness in the world."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Ahead of the implementation of 50% tariffs on Indian goods entering the US from 26 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong statement in Ahmedabad, assuring that the government stands firm and "will never let small entrepreneurs, cattle rearers, or farmers suffer any harm."

"No matter how much pressure comes, we will find a way out," PM Modi said while addressing a public gathering.

US President Donald Trump has faced strong criticism from Indian leadership and business communities for his aggressive "America First" trade revival policy.

PM Modi said that India will stand firm against such protectionist measures and will prioritise the interests of its citizens.

Gujarat: Congress Leaders Detained Ahead Of PM Modi's Nikol Rally In Ahmedabad
Speaking to small business owners, agricultural producers, livestock keepers, and micro-entrepreneurs, Modi stated, "From Gandhi's homeland, I repeatedly pledge: Modi places your welfare above all else. My administration will ensure that no damage befalls small business owners, livestock farmers, or agricultural workers."

Concurrently, senior officials will convene on 26 August to examine support mechanisms for Indian exporters grappling with increased US import duties.

Starting Tuesday, Indian merchandise entering American markets will face 50% levies following Washington's decision to double current tariffs, intensifying financial strain on export businesses.

