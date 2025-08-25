Gujarat: Congress Leaders Detained Ahead Of PM Modi's Nikol Rally In Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Pic

Ahmedabad: In a dramatic political move ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat, several senior Congress leaders were placed under house arrest by the Ahmedabad police to prevent them from staging black flag protests.

Congress had planned demonstrations against the government over crumbling roads, waterlogging, and alleged “vote chori” (electoral malpractice), but the crackdown came even before the protest began. Leaders including Gujarat Congress spokesperson Nagji Desai, Ahmedabad City Congress President Sonalben Patel, Vice President Amit Nayak, SC Cell Chairman Hitendra Peethadia, and State Spokesperson Hemang Rawal were among those detained from Naroda, Nikol, and nearby areas.

“This is nothing but the BJP government’s fear of people’s voice,” said Nagji Desai while being escorted by police. “Instead of answering questions about bad roads, sewage, and water problems, they are misusing the police force to silence us.”

Ahmedabad City Congress President Sonalben Patel's Condemns The Action

Ahmedabad City Congress President Sonalben Patel also condemned the action, calling it an “attack on democracy.” She said, “PM Modi comes to announce development projects worth crores, but the truth is that even an inch of rain floods Nikol and Naroda. The BJP should fix basic infrastructure before spending on domes and stage shows.”

About PM Modi's Roadshow

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold a massive roadshow today from Naroda Haridarshan Char Rasta to Nikol Khodaldham Ground, followed by a rally where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹5,477 crore. Given the heavy rain on Sunday, which left parts of Naroda and Nikol waterlogged, civic authorities rushed to pump out water with large jetting machines and dewatering pumps. A waterproof German Dome has been erected at the rally venue to protect against rain disruptions.

Police have deployed tight security across the Nikol area, with several roads marked as restricted and diversions announced by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Special arrangements, including green rooms and high-tea facilities, have been made for the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and senior leaders attending the event.

However, the opposition is questioning the timing and intent behind the police action. Hemang Rawal, Gujarat Congress spokesperson, alleged: “This is a clear sign that BJP knows it has failed on governance. If they were confident about development, why would they fear a few black flags?”

The BJP, meanwhile, defended the action. A senior party functionary said security arrangements during the PM’s visit are always strict and that “no unlawful activity that could disrupt peace will be tolerated.”

This is not the first time Congress leaders have been detained ahead of a high-profile visit. Political observers note that such preventive measures often escalate the confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, especially when key electoral issues like infrastructure and governance are at stake