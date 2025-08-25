 'Greatest Joke Of Century Is Union HM Amit Shah Speaking About Morality': Congress MP Manickam Tagore
Sharpening his attacks, Tagore stated that Union Minister Amit Shah is "not qualified" to speak about morality. He further claimed that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, is "vehemently" opposed by the BJP allies themselves.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | File Pic

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks "Congress and opposition will support morality" on the 130th Amendment Bill, stating that Shah speaking about morality is the "greatest joke of the century."

Speaking to ANI, Manickam Tagore said," The greatest joke of the century is who is speaking of morality. Mr Amit Shah is speaking about morality. The person who was sent out of Gujarat, the person who was responsible for organised attacks by the police. We all know that the bill has been vehemently opposed by many of the BJP's allies. This bill targets those in power. This bill will be defeated in the House....He is not qualified to speak about morality..."

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also hit back at Union Minister Shah for attacking Congress over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, and called it a "weapon" in the hands of the police officers.

Fijian Prime Minister Rabuka Meets PM Modi Today During First Official Visit To India
article-image

" The bill was brought on the last day. The Speaker was not even asked before introducing the bill... Amit Shah ji should not talk about morality," he said.

In an interview with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be passed, despite the opposition's fierce criticism.

The bill proposes the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable by five years or more imprisonment.

The bill has been referred to a JPC for detailed scrutiny, comprising 31 members from both houses of Parliament. The committee will examine the bill and provide recommendations before it is put to vote.

'Hallmark Of Cowardly Govt': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Delhi Police Lathi...
article-image

Amit Shah defended the bill, stating it's aimed at upholding "constitutional morality" and public trust, emphasising that the bill would apply equally to all leaders, including those from the ruling party.

"I am sure it will be passed. There will be many people in the Congress party and in the opposition who will support morality and maintain the moral ground...," he said.

"The Prime Minister himself has included the post of PM in this... Earlier, Indira Gandhi had brought the 39th amendment (of protecting the President, VP, PM, and Speaker from judicial review by Indian courts)... Narendra Modi ji has brought a constitutional amendment against himself that if the Prime Minister goes to jail, he will have to resign...," said Shah on the 130th Amendment Bill.

Shah introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers from office if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with imprisonment of five years or more.

