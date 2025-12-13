Chhattisgarh Govt Marks 2 Years: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Credits Progress To ‘Modi Guarantees’ & Welfare Push |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday presented his government’s two-year report card, highlighting accelerated development driven by public welfare schemes and a commitment to the "Modi Guarantees." in a press conference held at the New Circuit House, CM Sai stated that the public’s trust has grown stronger due to the government’s unwavering dedication and fidelity to the mandate given by the people of Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the media CM also outlined his government key achievements over the two-year period include:

Welfare and Farmers' Upliftment

Mahatari Vandan Yojana: The historic initiative provides ₹1,000 in monthly financial assistance to nearly 70 lakh women. The government has disbursed over ₹14,306 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) across 22 installments.

Farmers' Prosperity: Paddy procurement continues at ₹3,100 per quintal and 21 quintals per acre, actively working to make farming a profitable venture.

Tribal Support: Tendu patta remuneration was significantly raised from ₹4,000 to ₹5,500, benefiting 13 lakh forest-dependent families. The Charan Paduka Yojana has been restarted, and free ration is provided to 73 lakh poor families.

Housing: Sanction was given for over 18 lakh PM Awas units for needy families immediately after the government’s formation.

Good Governance and Youth Initiatives

Recruitment Transparency: To ensure a transparent process, the investigation into the PSC scam was handed to the CBI. An annual calendar for competitive exams has been implemented, with recruitment for over 32,000 posts currently underway.

Governance Reforms: More than 400 governance reforms have been implemented to strengthen good governance. This includes the establishment of the Good Governance and Convergence Department, the Atal Monitoring Portal, e-Office, and digital governance for effective scheme oversight.

Security and Infrastructure

Maoist Containment: A decisive fight against Maoism has led to 505 neutralizations, 2,386 surrenders, and 1,901 arrests over two years. Concurrently, development is linking Bastar to the mainstream through schemes like Niyad Nella Naar(Our beautiful village), which delivers basic services to remote villages.

Connectivity Boom: The state has witnessed an unprecedented expansion in infrastructure, around 2000 kilometers of roads are under construction. Rail projects exceeding ₹47,000 crore are underway, including the approved Kharsia-Parmalkasa rail line. Major expressways linking Visakhapatnam and Ranchi are progressing rapidly. Air connectivity has expanded with the inauguration of Ambikapur Airport and new flights from Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, and Ambikapur.

CM Sai said, the double-engine government’s commitment is to provide security, development, and good governance, with the goal of establishing Chhattisgarh as one of the nation's leading states by 2047.