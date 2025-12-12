 PM Modi Launches ‘Your Money, Your Right’ Mission, Government Actively Returning Unclaimed Funds
India has over Rs 1 lakh crore in unclaimed financial assets. Under PM Modi’s ‘Your Money, Your Right’ campaign, Rs 2,000 crore has already been returned to rightful owners. Through government portals and 477 district camps, citizens can now easily check and claim forgotten bank deposits, insurance money, dividends, shares, and mutual funds.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
A Major Initiative to Return Forgotten Money | File Photo |

New Delhi: Across India, lakhs of people have money lying unclaimed in banks, insurance companies, mutual funds and other financial institutions. To return this forgotten money to its rightful owners, the Central Government has launched a major campaign called ‘Your Money, Your Right’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on LinkedIn that under this initiative, which began in October 2025, the government has already helped return Rs 2,000 crore to the correct owners. He explained that this is a chance for people to recover wealth they may have forgotten about years ago.

Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore Still Unclaimed

PM Modi recently revealed surprising numbers at a public event.

- Indian banks currently hold Rs 78,000 crore in unclaimed deposits.

- Insurance companies have about Rs 14,000 crore, mutual fund companies around Rs 3,000 crore, and nearly Rs 9,000 crore worth of dividends remain unclaimed.

In total, the value of unclaimed money in India is over Rs 1 lakh crore, shocking many people who were unaware of how large this amount has become.

Government Portals to Help Citizens

To make the claim process easy, the government has created different portals:

- UDGAM (RBI) for unclaimed bank deposits

- Bima Bharosa (IRDAI) for insurance-related unclaimed money

- MITRA (SEBI) for unclaimed mutual fund amounts

- IEPFA (Corporate Affairs Ministry) for unclaimed dividends and shares

These portals allow people to search and claim their money from one place.

Help Camps Being Organised Nationwide

PM Modi also shared that facilitation camps have been set up in 477 districts. These camps are being held in both rural and urban areas, especially in remote locations, so that every citizen can access help and complete claim procedures easily.

