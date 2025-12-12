 Passenger Vehicle Dispatches From Companies To Dealers Increase 19% In November, Demand Remains Robust Post-Festive Period: SIAM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPassenger Vehicle Dispatches From Companies To Dealers Increase 19% In November, Demand Remains Robust Post-Festive Period: SIAM

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches From Companies To Dealers Increase 19% In November, Demand Remains Robust Post-Festive Period: SIAM

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19 per cent year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post festive period, industry body SIAM said on Friday.Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 4,12,405 units last month, up 18.7 per cent as compared with 3,47,522 units in the year-ago period.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19 per cent year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post festive period, industry body SIAM said on Friday.Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 4,12,405 units last month, up 18.7 per cent as compared with 3,47,522 units in the year-ago period.

Read Also
Vehicle Loans' AUMs Of India's Non-Banking Financial Companies To Grow At 17% To ₹11 Lakh Crore
article-image

Two wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 19,44,475 units in November as against 16,04,749 units in the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
'A Brilliantly Made Film': Allu Arjun Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, Tweets He 'Loved It'
'A Brilliantly Made Film': Allu Arjun Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, Tweets He 'Loved It'
'I Still Want To Compete...': Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement Decision, Sets Sight For LA 2028 Olympics
'I Still Want To Compete...': Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement Decision, Sets Sight For LA 2028 Olympics
Mumbai Metro Update: Kalyan–Taloja Line, Key Link To Navi Mumbai Airport, Crosses 100th U-Girder Milestone; Target Completion May 2028
Mumbai Metro Update: Kalyan–Taloja Line, Key Link To Navi Mumbai Airport, Crosses 100th U-Girder Milestone; Target Completion May 2028
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches From Companies To Dealers Increase 19% In November, Demand Remains...

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches From Companies To Dealers Increase 19% In November, Demand Remains...

Telangana Government & Amazon Web Services Sign Agreement Under Which Latter Will Invest $7 Billion...

Telangana Government & Amazon Web Services Sign Agreement Under Which Latter Will Invest $7 Billion...

Sweden Stands With India, Every Stakeholder Committed To A Meaningful, Sustainable Change: Swedish...

Sweden Stands With India, Every Stakeholder Committed To A Meaningful, Sustainable Change: Swedish...

Encompass Design India Delivers Strong Market Debut, Lists 90% Above IPO Price

Encompass Design India Delivers Strong Market Debut, Lists 90% Above IPO Price

Rajasthan Government Will Host Startup Conclave, Marking Completion Of The Bhajanlal Sharma...

Rajasthan Government Will Host Startup Conclave, Marking Completion Of The Bhajanlal Sharma...