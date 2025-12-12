Passenger Vehicle Dispatches From Companies To Dealers Increase 19% In November, Demand Remains Robust Post-Festive Period: SIAM

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19 per cent year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post festive period, industry body SIAM said on Friday.Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 4,12,405 units last month, up 18.7 per cent as compared with 3,47,522 units in the year-ago period.
Two wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 19,44,475 units in November as against 16,04,749 units in the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.
