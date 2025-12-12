 Telangana Government & Amazon Web Services Sign Agreement Under Which Latter Will Invest $7 Billion For Expanding Cloud Data Center Infrastructure
Telangana Government & Amazon Web Services Sign Agreement Under Which Latter Will Invest $7 Billion For Expanding Cloud Data Center Infrastructure

The Telangana government and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed an agreement under which the latter will invest USD 7 billion for a massive expansion of cloud data center infrastructure over the next 14 years.With the newly announced USD 7 billion expansion over the next 14 years, the Hyderabad AWS Region will play a central role in powering cloud services, AI, startups, and enterprises.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Hyderabad: The Telangana government and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed an agreement under which the latter will invest USD 7 billion for a massive expansion of cloud data center infrastructure over the next 14 years.As part of the agreement signed during the Telangana Rising Global Summit held on December 8 and 9, the state government will extend a comprehensive set of facilitation measures, infrastructure support, and ease-of-doing-business interventions to enable AWS to rapidly scale its data center footprint here, an official release said on Thursday.

"With the newly announced USD 7 Billion expansion over the next 14 years, the Hyderabad AWS Region will play a central role in powering cloud services, AI, startups, enterprises, and government platforms across India," it said.

