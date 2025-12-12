Telangana Government & Amazon Web Services Sign Agreement Under Which Latter Will Invest $7 Billion For Expanding Cloud Data Center Infrastructure

File Image |

Hyderabad: The Telangana government and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed an agreement under which the latter will invest USD 7 billion for a massive expansion of cloud data center infrastructure over the next 14 years.As part of the agreement signed during the Telangana Rising Global Summit held on December 8 and 9, the state government will extend a comprehensive set of facilitation measures, infrastructure support, and ease-of-doing-business interventions to enable AWS to rapidly scale its data center footprint here, an official release said on Thursday.

"With the newly announced USD 7 Billion expansion over the next 14 years, the Hyderabad AWS Region will play a central role in powering cloud services, AI, startups, enterprises, and government platforms across India," it said.

Hailing the investment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, "We are delighted by the extraordinary confidence shown by global leaders like Amazon in Telangana. The scale of this commitment reflects the trust investors now place in our governance, stability, and long-term vision to propel Telangana to the 3 trillion dollar goal. This is Telangana Rising 2047 in action." Sandeep Dutta, President, AWS India and South Asia said, "This framework agreement represents our continued commitment to supporting India's digital transformation and fostering innovation across the region.

"We look forward to contributing to Telangana's vision of becoming a global technology hub by creating more employment opportunities, supporting local businesses and enabling a skilled workforce that will drive India's digital economy forward."

