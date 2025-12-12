 Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRetail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc

Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc

Retail inflation inched up to 0.71 per cent in November on rising prices of vegetables, protein-rich items and fuel, government data showed on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation had fallen to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October, mainly due to lower prices helped by GST rate cuts and a favourable base.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Retail inflation rises to 0.71% in November as vegetable, protein-rich food and fuel prices increase, NSO data shows | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 12: Retail inflation inched up to 0.71 per cent in November on rising prices of vegetables, protein-rich items and fuel, government data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation had fallen to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October, mainly due to lower prices helped by GST rate cuts and a favourable base.

Food Deflation Eases as Key Categories Turn Costlier

According to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), deflation in food items was 3.91 per cent in November against 5.02 per cent in October.

FPJ Shorts
Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc
Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc
Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth: DSP Mutual Fund Report
Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth: DSP Mutual Fund Report
Modi Government Renames MGNREGA & Expands Benefits, Rural Workers To Get 125 Days Of Guaranteed Employment
Modi Government Renames MGNREGA & Expands Benefits, Rural Workers To Get 125 Days Of Guaranteed Employment
Aspri Spirits Files DRHP With Sebi For IPO Featuring ₹140-Crore Fresh Issue And 50 Lakh-Share OFS
Aspri Spirits Files DRHP With Sebi For IPO Featuring ₹140-Crore Fresh Issue And 50 Lakh-Share OFS

The rise in headline and food inflation during November 2025 is mainly attributed to an increase in inflation of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, spices, and fuel and light, the NSO said.

Fuel and Light Inflation Also Moves Up

Fuel and light inflation for November was 2.32 per cent against 1.98 per cent in October 2025.

RBI Recently Cut Inflation Forecast and Key Policy Rates

The Reserve Bank, earlier this month, significantly lowered the inflation projection for the current fiscal to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent estimated earlier, as the economy continues to witness rapid disinflation.

The RBI had cut key policy interest rates by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent, saying that the Indian economy is in a "rare Goldilocks period" marked by high growth and low inflation.

Also Watch:

Read Also
India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop...
article-image

GDP Outlook Strengthens as Growth Momentum Continues

The Reserve Bank last week raised the FY26 GDP growth projection to 7.3 per cent, from its earlier estimate of 6.8 per cent. India recorded an 8 per cent growth in the September quarter and 7.8 per cent in the June quarter.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26...

Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26...

Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth:...

Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth:...

Modi Government Renames MGNREGA & Expands Benefits, Rural Workers To Get 125 Days Of Guaranteed...

Modi Government Renames MGNREGA & Expands Benefits, Rural Workers To Get 125 Days Of Guaranteed...

Aspri Spirits Files DRHP With Sebi For IPO Featuring ₹140-Crore Fresh Issue And 50 Lakh-Share OFS

Aspri Spirits Files DRHP With Sebi For IPO Featuring ₹140-Crore Fresh Issue And 50 Lakh-Share OFS

Rupee Slumps To Fresh Record Low Of 90.41 Against US Dollar Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty And FII...

Rupee Slumps To Fresh Record Low Of 90.41 Against US Dollar Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty And FII...