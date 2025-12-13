 Congress Decides To Boycott First Day Of Winter-Session Of Chhattisgarh Assembly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Decides To Boycott First Day Of Winter-Session Of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Congress Decides To Boycott First Day Of Winter-Session Of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Chhattisgarh's main opposition Congress will boycott the winter session's first day on December 14. CLP leader Dr. Charan Das Mahant announced the decision, citing the 'Chhattisgarh Vision-2047' discussion as the reason. He stated the vision is a 'rented dream' crafted for industrialists, not the people, prompting the party's absence.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Assembly |

Raipur: The main opposition Congress party has decided to boycott the proceedings of the first day of the winter session in Chhattisgarh Legislative assembly. The decision was taken in the meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) held under the leadership of CLP leader Dr Charan Das Mahant at Congress headquarters Raipur on Friday.

After the meeting, Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dr Charan Das Mahant told media that the main opposition Congress has decided to boycott the proceedings of the first day of the winter session. “Discussion on “Chhattisgarh Vision-2047” will be held in the House on the first day of the winter session, on December 14. There is nothing for Chhattisgarh in “Vision 2047”. In the name of vision, we are being shown through binoculars,” he said.

"Vision 2047 is a rented dream, devoid of Chhattisgarh's earthy fragrance or its raw, unyielding scent. It's a blueprint crafted for industrialists, not our people. We boycott any discussion built on such a hollow vision. Congress MLAs will skip the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly session on December 14. This isn't the nation's 'Amrit Kaal' it's 'Bhramit Kaal'," Mahant asserted.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh Govt Marks 2 Years: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Credits Progress To ‘Modi Guarantees’ &...
article-image

The session of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held in the new Assembly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar from December 14 to 17. A total of four sittings will be held.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Puts Prime 23,822 Sq m Lower Parel Land Parcel On Lease After Supreme Court Win; Expects ₹1,348 Crore Revenue
Mumbai News: BMC Puts Prime 23,822 Sq m Lower Parel Land Parcel On Lease After Supreme Court Win; Expects ₹1,348 Crore Revenue
Bombay HC Grants Bail To Alleged LeT Operative Accused Of 2010 Nashik Reconnaissance Case; Cites Over 10 Years In Jail And Trial Delays
Bombay HC Grants Bail To Alleged LeT Operative Accused Of 2010 Nashik Reconnaissance Case; Cites Over 10 Years In Jail And Trial Delays
Bombay HC: Magistrate Cannot Order Blocking Of Online Content Under IT Act; Upholds Stay On Contempt Plea Against Google
Bombay HC: Magistrate Cannot Order Blocking Of Online Content Under IT Act; Upholds Stay On Contempt Plea Against Google
Bombay HC Cancels Bail Of Stepfather Accused Of Raping Minor For 2 Years; Calls Lower Court Order ‘Unreasonable’, Orders Immediate Arrest
Bombay HC Cancels Bail Of Stepfather Accused Of Raping Minor For 2 Years; Calls Lower Court Order ‘Unreasonable’, Orders Immediate Arrest

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam News: Tezpur Woman Arrested After Alleged Marriage To Pakistani National, Remanded To Jail

Assam News: Tezpur Woman Arrested After Alleged Marriage To Pakistani National, Remanded To Jail

Murder Charges Filed, Mystery Deepens: SIT’s Trunked Chargesheet Raises More Questions Than...

Murder Charges Filed, Mystery Deepens: SIT’s Trunked Chargesheet Raises More Questions Than...

Congress Decides To Boycott First Day Of Winter-Session Of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Congress Decides To Boycott First Day Of Winter-Session Of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Chhattisgarh Govt Marks 2 Years: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Credits Progress To ‘Modi Guarantees’ &...

Chhattisgarh Govt Marks 2 Years: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Credits Progress To ‘Modi Guarantees’ &...

After Ludhiana Youth’s Suicide, Ex-Wife In UK Releases Video Alleging Dowry Pressure; Family...

After Ludhiana Youth’s Suicide, Ex-Wife In UK Releases Video Alleging Dowry Pressure; Family...