Congress Decides To Boycott First Day Of Winter-Session Of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Chhattisgarh Assembly |

Raipur: The main opposition Congress party has decided to boycott the proceedings of the first day of the winter session in Chhattisgarh Legislative assembly. The decision was taken in the meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) held under the leadership of CLP leader Dr Charan Das Mahant at Congress headquarters Raipur on Friday.

After the meeting, Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dr Charan Das Mahant told media that the main opposition Congress has decided to boycott the proceedings of the first day of the winter session. “Discussion on “Chhattisgarh Vision-2047” will be held in the House on the first day of the winter session, on December 14. There is nothing for Chhattisgarh in “Vision 2047”. In the name of vision, we are being shown through binoculars,” he said.

"Vision 2047 is a rented dream, devoid of Chhattisgarh's earthy fragrance or its raw, unyielding scent. It's a blueprint crafted for industrialists, not our people. We boycott any discussion built on such a hollow vision. Congress MLAs will skip the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly session on December 14. This isn't the nation's 'Amrit Kaal' it's 'Bhramit Kaal'," Mahant asserted.

The session of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held in the new Assembly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar from December 14 to 17. A total of four sittings will be held.