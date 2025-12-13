Assam News: Tezpur Woman Arrested After Alleged Marriage To Pakistani National, Remanded To Jail

Tezpur Woman Arrested After Alleged Marriage To Pakistani National, Remanded To Jail |

Guwahati: One Tezpur-based woman, Jyotika Kalita, who allegedly married a Pakistani national, has been sent to jail after being arrested in connection with a foreign money transfer case.

The arrest was made on December 5 after she was detained upon her return from Dubai, where the suspected financial transactions reportedly took place.

According to police, Jyotika’s links with Pakistan came to light during the investigation that began when Tezpur Police received information that large sums of money were being deposited into the bank account of a family in Borjhar village. Following the suspicious inflow of funds worth several lakhs from abroad, the police registered Case No. 770/25 under Sections 316(2), 380(4), 340(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a detailed probe.

During the investigation, police arrested four individuals from Borjhar village — Jyotika Kalita, Jitu Kalita, Simu Das, and Abhijit Das. The court had earlier sent Jyotika to police custody for further interrogation, while the three others were remanded to Tezpur Central Jail on December 5.

On Thursday, after Jyotika was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Tezpur, the court ordered that she, too, be sent to Tezpur Jail.

Police sources further revealed that Jyotika had married a Pakistani citizen on February 25 this year. Since her marriage, she has travelled to several foreign countries, including Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. The investigation also led to the seizure of 44 ATM cards, 17 bank passbooks, cheque books, and other documents from Jyotika and her associates, indicating a possible wider financial network.

The case is under active investigation, with authorities examining cross-border connections and the source of the foreign funds.