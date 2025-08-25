 Fijian Prime Minister Rabuka Meets PM Modi Today During First Official Visit To India
PM Rabuka is accompanied by his spouse, Sulueti Rabuka, and a high-level delegation that includes Health and Medical Services Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and senior government officials.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, currently on his first official three-day visit to India. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, currently on his first official three-day visit to India, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch in honour of his Fijian counterpart.

During his stay, Prime Minister Rabuka is also expected to deliver a lecture titled “Ocean of Peace” at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi. The address is anticipated to focus on regional stability, India-Pacific ties, and the importance of maritime cooperation.

In addition to his official meetings, he will also call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The visit reflects the strengthening of diplomatic ties between India and Fiji and follows closely on the heels of President Murmu’s state visit to Fiji in August 2024, during which she addressed the Fijian Parliament and emphasised the "close ties" and "shared values" between the two nations.

Prime Minister Rabuka's arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday. He was received by Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Eastern Region.

This high-level visit also builds upon the momentum created by the 6th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in Suva, Fiji, in July 2025.

The discussions served as a platform for both nations to review and expand cooperation in key areas such as health, education, capacity building, trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, climate change, and cultural exchange.

The Indian delegation during the FOC was led by Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs, while Raijeli Taga, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, led the Fijian side. Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepen bilateral ties and maintain regular high-level political exchanges.

Prime Minister Rabuka’s ongoing visit is expected to enhance India’s Act East and Indo-Pacific outreach, while reinforcing the deep historical and people-to-people links between the two countries.

